Maryland Public Television’s Maryland Farm & Harvest celebrates 10th anniversary with special season-ending episode on March 7 

March 3, 2023

Season 10 finale filmed at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 3, 2023) – Maryland Public Television’s series Maryland Farm & Harvest will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special season-ending retrospective episode premiering on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

The popular weekly series has taken viewers on a journey across the Free State over the course of 127 episodes, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

More than 15 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest since its fall 2013 debut. The series has traveled to more than 400 farms, fisheries, wineries, and other agriculture-related locations during its 10 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City, and Washington, D.C.

“It’s amazing to see the response we get from people we talk to across the state,” said Robert Ferrier, series producer. “Farmers love being on the show and our viewers look forward to every new episode. Its popularity continues to grow even 10 seasons into production, and all of us at MPT who work on it are honored to tell these stories.”

During the March 7 episode, Emmy® Award-winning series host Joanne Clendining shares her fondest memories and favorite farm locations from the last decade. Clendining also leads a roundtable discussion featuring “The Local Buy” segment host Al Spoler and a group of the series’ producers and its primary videographer. Plus, viewers get a behind the scenes look at how the show is made.

The season finale was filmed at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster and includes an appearance by Scott Holniker, the museum’s retired curator. Holniker provides the show with what it calls a “Thingamajig” – often an antique and obscure tool used on farms during a bygone era. Clendining shows the item to viewers and challenges them to identify it before explaining its history and use near the end of each episode.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest.

“Maryland is very fortunate to have had these 10 seasons of Maryland Farm & Harvest programming,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The stories are entertaining, educational, and important. By providing an in-depth look at various types of farming operations and the people who grow our food, MPT helps viewers improve their understanding and appreciation for the agricultural industry, which is an integral part of Maryland’s heritage and economic strength.”

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. Encore broadcasts are available on MPT-HD Thursdays at 11 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m. Each episode also airs on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

Past episodes are available to watch on demand at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/ and mpt.org/anywhere/pbs-app/, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.comMarylandFarmHarvest/featured. Engage with the show on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Twitter.

Major funding for the series is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board. Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best, Rural Maryland Council, Maryland Agricultural Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO), a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Program, Farm Credit, Maryland Soybean Board, Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts, Wegmans Food Markets, Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association, Maryland Seafood Marketing Fund, Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, Maryland Farm Bureau, and The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment. Other support comes from Mar-Del Watermelon Association.

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept