BUYOUT ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Proposed Shareholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – RADI

Stockholder litigation firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the proposed privatization of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

On March 1, 2023, Radius disclosed that it would be acquired by private investment entities EQT Active Core Infrastructure (“EQT”) and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (“PSP”) at a price of $15.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Radius’ shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Radius investors will be receiving sufficient payment for their RADI shares, as the proposed $15.00 per share buyout price is at a significant discount to the Company’s 52-week high price of $16.52 per share.

Radius investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

