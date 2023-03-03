C-Suite Network Chairman & Founder, Jeffrey Hayzlett, Appoints Tricia Benn as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO to Drive Disruption with ‘Executive Community Ecosystem’

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Hayzlett, chairman and founder of C-Suite Network, and former Fortune 100 Global CMO, appoints Tricia Benn as Chief Executive Officer, ushering in the “Executive Community Ecosystem” of the C-Suite Network to disrupt the current model of executive networking and deliver a digital platform to accelerate business success. Benn replaces Hayzlett as the company’s CEO and he will remain Chairman focusing on strategic capital partners and larger partners.



The implementation of the “Executive Community Ecosystem” brings together all key components -- community, content, counsel, and commerce ensuring that purpose-driven business leaders around the globe gain access to the financial, social, technical, and operational tools necessary to deliver profitable and scalable growth and drive real and meaningful impact to their communities.

As CEO, Benn will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the C-Suite Network's new "Executive Community Ecosystem" platform while working closely with Hayzlett to see that success through the thousands of C-Suite Network leaders, to millions of executives that encompass their monthly reach.

“Old school, hand-to-hand business card swap isn’t enough to deliver business success in today’s fast-paced digital world,” said Hayzlett. “Our model will become an indispensable requirement for sustainable and profitable growth among all purpose-driven business leaders. We are committed to building the C-Suite Network platform to create efficiencies that deliver growth in the digital and virtual era."

Before her appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Benn served as the C-Suite Network’s Chief Community Officer and has been transitioning into the new role and responsibilities over the past two years.

“Having worked with some of the most successful leaders in every industry and sector over the course of my career, and Jeffrey Hayzlett for the past decade, I am honored to assume the role of CEO. I am committed to continuing to build on the C-Suite Network brand promise of accelerated success for great business leaders through our platform of community, content, counsel, and commerce. We are upleveling our commitment to inspiring, educating, and providing the tools needed to succeed for mission-driven business leaders in North America and around the world,” said Benn.

Benn offers a 25-year track record of industry disruption, building and scaling businesses, and consulting to thousands of top-level executives, business owners, influencers, government, and not-for-profit organizations. She served as a senior executive for three enterprise-level organizations in market research, telecommunications, media, marketing, and advertising. As a Global Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer and U.S. Managing Director within a $3 billion global holding company, driving double digit growth year-over-year.

For additional information about the C-Suite Network, https://c-suitenetwork.com/.

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development, and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above, owners, investors and influencers with what they need to achieve professional success.

C-Suite Network offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and C-Suite Network Advisors™. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Keira Rodriguez

Director of Content

C-Suite Network

Keira.rodriguez@c-suitenetwork.com

914.830.3241