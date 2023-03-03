Submit Release
Stan Skrabut Announces the Release of Book 80 Ways to Use ChatGPT in the Classroom

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, R.I., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChatGPT, the AI language model, has gained widespread popularity and is now being used in classrooms worldwide. Stan Skrabut, an instructional technologist, has written a book titled "80 Ways to Use ChatGPT in the Classroom" that explores the potential of ChatGPT for enhancing teaching and learning. The book offers various examples of how ChatGPT can be used, such as generating discussion questions, creating study aids, grading essays, and providing personalized learning plans.

Using ChatGPT in education is not just about making things easier but also about preparing students for the future where AI is becoming increasingly important. By equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge, educators can help them thrive in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

In "80 Ways to Use ChatGPT in the Classroom," Stan Skrabut provides practical advice on how to effectively incorporate ChatGPT into the classroom and address the concerns and challenges that come with using AI in education. Whether one is an experienced educator or new to AI, the book offers valuable insights into how to harness the power of ChatGPT to transform the way teaching and learning occur.

Stan Skrabut, a renowned instructional technologist and educational consultant, has years of experience in the field and provides invaluable expertise and insights on integrating AI into education.

The book is available for purchase in all major bookstores. To learn more, visit https://tubarksblog.com/chatgptbook.

