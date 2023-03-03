Stop & Shop Kicks Off Annual ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ Campaign

Funds Raised Will Support Pediatric Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund and MSK Kids, the Pediatric Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

QUINCY, Mass., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the start of its annual 'Help Cure Childhood Cancer' campaign to support two of the nation's leading pediatric cancer care centers:



Since the campaign’s inception decades ago, Stop & Shop and its customers have contributed more than $102 million to these two hospitals, allowing them to make significant advancements in pediatric cancer research and care.

Stop & Shop’s ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ campaign will run in all stores from March 3 through April 2. Shoppers can donate at checkout by rounding up their total to the nearest dollar or by donating $1, $3, or $5. 100% of proceeds will benefit the two hospitals to assist in their pioneering pediatric cancer treatment and care.

“Helping in the fight against pediatric cancer is a key part of how we care for our communities at Stop & Shop, and we take immense pride in supporting the life changing work at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,” said Stop & Shop President, Gordon Reid. “We’re grateful for everything our customers and associates do to support this cause – and to help these hospital partners get closer to finding a cure.”

One of the most recognizable aspects of the campaign is the in-store signage that highlights patient ambassadors - local children ages 3-15 who are being or have been treated at MSK Kids and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and have benefited from donations from companies like Stop & Shop and its customers.

All funds raised by stores in New York, New Jersey, and Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut will support MSK Kids. MSK Kids is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, more families turn to MSK Kids for cancer care than any other hospital in the United States. MSK Kids also brings the latest treatments closer to home for patients and families, expanding care to MSK’s Regional Care Network with locations in Westchester County, Long Island, and New Jersey. As pioneers in research, MSK’s physicians and scientists are working to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat and cure childhood cancer.

“On behalf of all of us at MSK Kids, I thank Stop & Shop for its unwavering commitment to pediatric cancer research and care,” said Andrew Kung, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “The dedication and generosity of the entire Stop & Shop community provides the resources necessary for our physicians and scientists to work towards better treatment options for our youngest patients. We are so proud to be Stop & Shop’s partner in this annual campaign, bringing hope and better outcomes to the families we serve.”

Stop & Shop stores north of New Haven in Connecticut, plus all Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will raise funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. The Stop & Shop Pediatric Brain Tumor Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is a world-renowned destination for children with malignant and nonmalignant brain tumors. Several initiatives, including the Stop & Shop Family Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Outcomes Clinic (also known as EmPOWER) and the Adolescent and Young Adult Brain Tumor Clinic, encourage and enable patients and their families to lead the healthiest, most fulfilling lives following brain tumor treatment.

“We are so grateful for this amazing support from Stop & Shop and its customers,” said Scott Armstrong, MD, chair of the Department of Pediatric Oncology. “This support inspires and motivates our physicians and scientists, who work tirelessly every day to find better treatments for the children and teens who come to us for care. And it gives hope to their families.”

For more information about these leading centers of cancer research and treatment, visit https://www.mskcc.org/kids and https://www.dana-farber.org/ .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs more than 54,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK)

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center are united by a singular purpose: to find a cure for cancer. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

