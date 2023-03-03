Remote Workplace Services Market Size Projected to Grow $58.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.8%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The remote workplace experience provides personalized, role-based services as well as the data, applications, and collaboration tools required for employees to work from anywhere, on any device, at any time. To achieve this, digital workplaces utilize mobility services and digital technology to adapt to user activities to help increase employee engagement.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Remote Workplace Services Market size to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2022 to USD 58.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period , according to report by MarketsandMarkets. The digital transformation of work processes and systems that is driving the remote workplace services is the requirement to increase employee engagement to lower attrition and keep a competitive workforce.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2027 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units Million/Billion (USD) Segments covered Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Verticals, and Regions Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Wipro (India), HCL Technologies (India), TCS (India), Atos (France), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), NTT Data (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Unisys (US), Zensar (India), DXC Technology (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Cognizant (US), Infosys (India), Capgemini (France), Citrix (US), and others

The COVID-19 led pandemic has had a positive impact on the Remote Workplace Services Market. COVID-19 led to work-from-home across numerous countries, which led to the prefoliation of desktop and mobile devices. To assist better and track COVID patients, government organizations across various nations developed and favored the use of mobile applications. Thus, increased development of mobile applications across industry verticals, including government and public sector, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), IT & ITeS, consumer goods & retail, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, telecommunication, media & entertainments, and others created the need for remote workplace services and components.

By deployment mode, the on-premises has captured the highest market share and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Organizations are redesigning their IT infrastructure to improve business decisions and performance of the organizations. Thus, there are various parameters, such as cost, security, flexibility, scalability, and compliance related to the movement of the remote work infrastructure of an organization. In the on-premises deployment, companies must install the required hardware as well as software. In addition, they must maintain hardware, implement cybersecurity applications, train staff, update new versions, and arrange backup for data or damaged parts. Cloud-based remote workplaces and services provide cost-saving benefits, which improve enterprises’ operational efficiency and reduce operational costs. Enterprises can choose their preferred deployment type depending on the costs and value-added features.

The Remote Workplace Services Market is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2022, the North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in the Remote Workplace Services Market. The rising adoption of microservices is expected to propel the market demand in the region. The region embraces remote workplace solutions and services to aid businesses in having IT infrastructures because it is connected to a sizable number of businesses and has an abundance of technological knowledge. North America has a presence of top vendors, including IBM (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Unisys (US), Google (US), DXC Technology (US), and the region is experiencing significant innovations in technologies, such as AI, VR/AR, and big data analytics for digital transformation factors which are also helping the market to grow in the region. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Remote Workplace Services Market. The high growth rate in the region can be attributed to the proliferation of innovative technologies, combined with the growing business needs and increase in the number of organizations adopting remote workplace services. The Asia Pacific region comprises major economies such as China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India, which shows enormous client potential, better customer service, improve automation, and save operational expenses.

Key Players

Some of the major Remote Workplace Services Market vendors are Wipro (India), HCL Technologies (India), TCS (India), Atos (France), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), NTT Data (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Unisys (US), Zensar (India), DXC Technology (US), and Fujitsu (Japan) among others.

