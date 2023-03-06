A Trip to the Future Shows Me an Amazing Truth, by Author Robin G Howard
The author visits a mesmerising future event in the past, and now Robin G Howard has released a digital booklet - The part-time psychic and the human soul.
Space is not the final frontier; quantum travel is.”MARGATE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn all about yourself and the power of your mind. In the 1960s, author Howard in the Royal Air Force, and while in a dream, witnessed a Shackleton aircraft crash-land on Culloden moor in Scotland. The dream became true 18 months later after being demobbed in 1963. This astounding revelation revealed no loss of life. The fantastic incident, along with others, started him writing 20 years ago, a series of 8 fiction books based on quantum travel in the future, and several booklets on this subject from a psychic quantum viewpoint.
— Robin G Howard
Howard lives in Kent in the UK and authorises the Jim Long Quantum Space Agent series of 8 books, the Psychic Thinker and The Magical theory of life. Throughout this lifetime, many lesser events now attributed to a sixth sense also contributed to the belief of the Ancient Astronaut theorists. These incredible revelations are not to question people’s faith but to project new ideas and ways of thinking differently from ancient ritualistic theology. The fiction stories suit anyone with an insatiable imagination, from teens to grandparents creating radical thoughts and ideas.
From that moment, he realised that all human minds have this fantastic ability of quantum superposition and should activate it as a part-time psychic. Other events of this life are revealed in the booklets. This is also the psychic preview for author Robin G Howard’s eight-book series of Jim Long’s quantum space agent, plus a psychic explanation of who we are, where we came from, and our purpose.
