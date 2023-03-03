June Warren of June Natural Wellness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast food is everywhere we go. Food trucks, late night drive-thrus, convenient stores, donut shops, even in grocery stores, we are mercilessly tempted because it’s readily available and sometimes satisfying, relatively inexpensive, and convenient. But the fact is these foods are highly processed, fried, loaded with sugar, which is not only bad for our waistline but disastrous for our overall health. Even when we come to the realization that we need to eat healthier, we try to come up with a diet plan, then we end up giving up in frustration.

June Warren is an excellent highly sought after health coach and founder of June Natural Wellness.

“The purpose of food is to nourish our bodies. That's why nutritious foods are best so we can keep our bodies functioning at optimal level the way they were designed. Study after study shows that a direct link exists not only between a person’s digestive health and physical health but their mental well-being too. A health coach's role isn’t to tell you what to do or what to eat, but to help you dig deep and discover your best health choices because no one specific thing is good for everyone. Whatever food choices we make, our lifestyle should always include fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds. By following a healthy lifestyle we can achieve a good weight, look and feel great, and reduce our risk of chronic disease.”

Although most of us realize that potato chips, ice cream, baked goods, and candy bars are not good for us, we keep eating them either as comfort foods or not wanting to face the harsh reality that these foods are dangerous to our health. The tragedy is that some of these painful debilitating illnesses that are killing people globally every day, can be prevented if we are willing to adopt healthy lifestyle behaviors.

As a passionate Health Coach June partners with us in setting goals to encourage the development of sustainable healthy behaviors holding us accountable so we stay focused and determined to maintain our health for the long term.

She says our lifestyle factors will help improve our gut microbiome because when it is out of whack that leads to chronic constipation, digestive issues, and excessive bloating. Eating a high amount of fiber contributes to a healthy gut microbiome as well. Since each one of us have different body types and blood types, ideally we need to figure out what foods work best for us and June will be there for us every step of the way.

“My purpose is to continue educating through coaching as many people as I can. We need to learn to listen to our body because our body speaks to us. If we have pain or gut issues, then our body is warning us that something is wrong. The goal is to get rid of all our aches and feel restored, rejuvenated, and healthier than we have been. Once that happens, we will want to stay that way and never go back to our old patterns of eating excessive junk foods that make us ill.” June shows us how to restore our health from the inside out.

June has a program called Restore Your Gut Naturally and she is very excited to share it with us.

June encourages us to be the advocates of our own health. By paying attention to what we eat and how it affects us.

What your gut wants you to know: Your gut can impact the immune system and your mood. Your stomach is much more than a food processor. Did you know more neurons are found in the gut than in the spinal cord or peripheral nervous system.

June emphasizes that even mental illness is coming from the health of your gut because our brain is connected to the gut. Healthy gut, Happy brain! Restoring your gut can boost your mood, increase focus and decrease stress. Our immune system lives in our gut and if we are feeding it sugar, excessive junk food canola oil, and fried foods the results will be catastrophic. In fact, statistics show that most people who suffer heart attacks have generally eaten high amounts of fried foods! Sugar builds up slowly but fried foods have an immediate effect.

She also suggests that we keep our bodies moving, movement is vital to our bodies. A body in motion stays in motion, a body at rest stays at rest. Our bodies were made for movement and several parts of our bodies rely on movement.

“Life is short, and you can’t add years to your life but you can add life to your years. By living a healthy life, less stressed, physically strong and renewed mind, body, and spirit. I will be in your corner cheering you on, helping you implement strategies and support you in your self-discovery so you can figure out how to restore your health. You will be inspired to live life to the fullest and I will be thrilled to help you get there.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno