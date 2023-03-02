Tropical Cyclone Freddy Adds to Alarming Displacement in Mozambique and Madagascar: IOM Responds

Geneva / Maputo / Antananarivo – The number of internally displaced populations in Madagascar and Mozambique has increased with tens of thousands forced to move as tropical cyclone Freddy made landfall (on February 21 and 24 respectively). Nearly 400,000 people are estimated to be affected in both countries as heavy rains, strong winds, floods, and rising water levels caused damage to houses, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.

IOM has mobilized resources while working with the governments and communities to minimize the impact of the cyclone on people and livelihoods and has provided assistance to tens of thousands in accommodation centers across the two countries.

In Mozambique, IOM continues to monitor and assess the impact of the cyclone. The Organization is conducting impact and needs assessments in all affected provinces through its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and providing technical and logistic support to the government in the management of temporary accommodation centers. It is further supporting risk communication and community engagement, conducting Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) refresher trainings for those involved in the response, as well as conducting health and hygiene promotion as the country faces an ongoing cholera outbreak. IOM has directed 1,200 Emergency Shelter Kits to Beira over the weekend, to be distributed to affected households in coordination with the National Disasters Management Institute (INGD).

As of 01 March 2023, reports indicate a total of 12,744 individuals have taken shelter across 25 Accommodation Centers in Inhambane, Gaza and Sofala with the most urgent needs being emergency shelters, health, protection, food and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). These figures are rapidly changing as rains continues and neighborhoods remain flooded.

In Madagascar, the Organization is working closely with government and humanitarian partners to assist nearly 80,000 affected people. IOM is supporting site management and assessments in the 11 official accommodation centers in Mananjary. Over 37,000 people are currently displaced with more than 14,000 houses affected.

The cyclone adds to the already dire humanitarian situation in Mozambique, where 1 million people are internally displaced due to conflict in the northern parts of the country. In both countries, the recent flooding further increases the risk of diseases such as cholera and malaria, among others.

