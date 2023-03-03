Keith Paul Phillip’s Representation Portrait of Spirituality
The act of having the courage to face one’s fearTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone has their own battles, and everyone has the power to conquer each one. When things get hard and may seem to be impossible, sometimes the simplest way to solve it is to just face it.
Keith Paul Philip’s “The Reflection of the Tears is Dangling in the Pond: Something for the Times” is his third book presenting the different points of view in life that every individual has. Philip inspires other people with his books about how the universe works and the spiritual side of it.
Philip published this book in the year 2022 month of August. In the same year, he also published his two other books which showcase his gift in poetry. Philip believes that there is something far more significant than him in the universe and that all his gifts are meant to be shared to inspire others.
Every day is different, and every person is also different. However, Keith Paul Philip aims to inspire all who will have the chance to read this book. He writes from his heart about all the experiences he had that made him who he is today. He encourages everyone to look at every person’s good side instead of pinpointing the unpleasant areas.
This book will be available for viewing on March 3-5 at the Ottawa Internal Crafts and Book Expo 2023 in Downtown Ottawa Canada. Also available on Amazon and all leading digital bookstores worldwide. Grab a copy now!
