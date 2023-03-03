Keith Paul Philip: A Man Who Gained The Knowledge Of Life By The Experience Of Living
Dive into the deep world of words and poetry that’ll make one reevaluate their viewpoint on life.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poets are people who have the capability to give comfort, and realizations and uplift others just by words written usually in a thin piece of material. They may seem void and pointless, but what power these words can do to anyone who reads it is life-changing.
Most people find themselves staring into thin air in their leisure time, contemplating life and often leading them to a feeling of regret or remorse. On the other hand, what’s fascinating is that the ones who choose to read a book often find themselves traveling to different places and even a different time of their lives. Reliving the good old memories and finding gratitude and preoccupied with good thoughts.
Keith Paul Philip was born with a natural gift and a poet himself, he wrote his second book called “ All In One Mystery” which was published in July year 2022. He recognizes himself as one who is underprivileged and deprived of all the good things life offers. In spite of that, Keith penned one of the most metamorphic yet prominent and revitalizing poems. This book is full of heart-fluttering and mind-blowing lines that will surely leave anyone at ease with where they are in life.
Amazon reader recommends this book and Piaras quotes “Keith Paul Phillip will make you fall in love with literature again. If you've never liked poetry, you'll love All In One Mystery.”. All In One Mystery, makes a good soul encouraging for anyone who feels defeated and out of place.
Catch this captivating book at the Ottawa Internal Crafts and Book Expo 2023 in Downtown Ottawa Canada on March 3-5. Or grab a copy now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
