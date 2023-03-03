Electric Toothbrush Market Largely Benefits from AI and Bluetooth Penetration in Dentistry

Fairfield Market Research Identifies Heightening Sales Across Developed Nations.

/EIN News/ -- London, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predominantly touted to best address tooth decay with excellent capabilities to remove plaque, electric toothbrushes have been peaking consumer interest worldwide. A new report of Fairfield Market Research intends to provide thorough insightful analysis of global electric toothbrush market in near term to reveal how the growth will unfold. With an aim to make the oral care experience highly personalized, companies have been introducing new varieties in smart electric toothbrush category. "While the rise of smart electric toothbrush will continue to push the growth prospects up for industry, increasing penetration of AI, and Bluetooth technologies in the field of dentistry will further complement the growth of electric toothbrush market," says the analyst. Moreover, given the voluminous waste generated by discarded toothbrushes, and other oral care products, brands have been striving to strike the balance between appealing and eco-friendly brush designs. Newer material innovations will more likely revolve around sustainable material choices such as bamboo.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on market analysis by type of toothbrush, battery-powered brushes are likely to represent the leading category against their rechargeable counterparts. The former will most likely continue to witness dominant sales on the back of convenience associated with replaceable batteries, especially when a consumer if on the go. On the other hand, research also points to the fact that younger demographics make the most lucrative potential consumer segment for innovative consumer products like electric toothbrushes. However, it also suggests female consumers remain at the forefront.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Geographical analysis of the global electric toothbrush market uncovers the fact that the developed regional markets have been at the forefront of adopting cutting edge technology-based consumer products. Europe, and North America are thus expected to be the top performing markets owing to greater consumer awareness about periodontal diseases, higher emphasis on regular dental check-ups, and greater affordability of premium products. Primary findings of the report further mark growing attractiveness of Asia Pacific as the region witnesses growing consumer awareness about oral care, and an evolving tendency of investing more in healthcare and self-grooming. The role of unprecedented growth of e-Commerce industry and its soaring influence on younger demographics will also play a vital role in the build-up of electric toothbrush market in Asia Pacific.

Leading Participants in Global Electric Toothbrush Market

Colgate Palmolive, Procter and Gamble Co, Koninklijke Philips N.V, SONIC Chic, Water Pik, Inc., Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, and FOREO are some of the top competitors in global electric toothbrush industry. The report would subject some of the market leaders to detailed strategic analysis and profiling to reveal the most exclusive and actionable competitive insights for the potential players.

