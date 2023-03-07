Building Security Services & Systems Announces Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

Building Security Services & Systems Certified as National Women Business Enterprises (WBE)

Building Security Services & Systems Earns National WBE Distinction as a Woman Owned Business from the WBENC

Building Security Services & Systems welcomes the increased visibility and opportunities the WBE brings, specifically work with companies with Supplier Diversity Programs in New York & New Jersey.” — Susan Ferdinando, CEO

SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Security Services & Systems (BSS) are affiliated, state licensed, 40 year old New Jersey based companies providing services to Northern New Jersey, Southern New York, New York City and surrounding areas. BSS provides licensed and registered armed and unarmed security guards and personnel for Warehouse, Commercial, Residential, Apartment communities and buildings, Schools and Universities, Trucking and Transportation facilities and homeless shelters. Building Security Systems is a full service security and fire systems company providing security and access, monitoring, and surveillance systems for our customers. Building Security Services & Systems announced that each company has received recognition as a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). This designation from the WBEC Metro New York, a Regional Affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is based upon a rigorous process confirming that Building Security Services is Women-Owned, Managed, and Controlled.

About Building Security Services, Inc.

Building Security Services offers licensed and registered armed and unarmed security guards and personnel for Warehouse, Commercial, Residential, Apartment communities and buildings, Schools and Universities, Trucking and Transportation facilities and homeless shelters. Our guards are state police trained and certified by the State of New Jersey, passing federal background checks.

About Building Security Systems, Inc.

Building Security Systems provides security and fire systems including: access control systems with card, RFID, turnstile, video analytics; cabling services, fire and life safety systems, reliable and secure information technology services; intercom systems, including video and audio; burglar, motion, perimeter, glass break, lighting systems; multi-area alarming and wireless intrusion; and video surveillance.

At Building Security Services & Systems, we offer outstanding staff and service, cutting-edge technology, and round-the-clock coverage. What separates BSS from its competitors is our Leadership Team’s dedication to understanding and catering to individual clients’ security needs, our mission, and our responsiveness. We believe that strong relationships and good listening skills are an essential ingredient to tailoring a unique program for each client.

About WBEC Metro NY

Founded in 1999, WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV is a thriving community comprised of two of the 14 regional partner organizations of WBENC—WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV is the nation’s leading advocate for women-owned businesses. We provide WBENC certification—the gold standard in diversity certification—and support certified women-owned businesses in our New York and Washington, D.C. regions, with educational programs, networking opportunities and recognition. WBENC certification is nationally recognized and accepted by more than 10,000 major corporations. WBENC is a resource for US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. You can visit them at https://www.wbecnydmv.org

About HIT Executive Consulting

HIT Executive Consulting is a privately held Certification Subject Matter Expert Consulting Firm based out of Florida. HIT Executive Consulting has an international portfolio of clients and for more than 12 years has been providing business certification assistance for the WBE, MBE, DOBE, SDVOB, DBE, State, County, and City Certifications. For more information about HIT Executive Consulting, to retain services, interviews, webinars, or request speaking engagements, please visit our website at http://hitexecutiveconsulting.com