Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Enhances Legal Capabilities with the Addition of Veteran Jennifer Morris as Partner
We are very excited to add Jennifer’s expertise in government contractor mergers and acquisitions to our M&A practice.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL) announced today that the national veteran-owned law firm is introducing the newest addition of veteran Jennifer Morris as a Partner.
— Wright Lewis
Jennifer Morris’ practice areas include Government Contracts, Corporate Transactions, Cybersecurity, National Security, and Regulatory Compliance. Morris carries more than 20 years of versatile practice, including a unique 360-degree perspective from prior U.S. Government civilian, military, and commercial industry positions.
“I was introduced to Jennifer in 2022 through a mutual acquaintance and immediately saw synergies between her practice and mine,” said Wright Lewis, Partner at DBL. “We are very excited to add Jennifer’s expertise in government contractor mergers and acquisitions to our M&A practice.”
“I couldn't be more thrilled to join the DBL team and am excited to leverage the deep benches in its corporate, government contracts, and technology arenas in support of clients,” Morris said.
Morris has served as a Senior Associate General Counsel in the Department of the Navy’s Office of General Counsel, as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps., as an Honors Attorney with the Central Intelligence Agency, and as General Counsel/Deputy General Counsel with both large and small businesses.
“A veteran-owned law firm with such great energy and a deep understanding of my practice areas is the perfect place to continue serving the technology and defense industrial bases,” said Morris. “I look forward to collaborating with the DBL Partners and Associates and helping the firm continue to grow.”
Of the four managing partners at DBL, Tom Dunlap and Ellis Bennett are both veterans of the U.S. Army. Six other members of the DBL firm, including Morris, are also veterans.
The firm was recently recognized as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise (VBE) from the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), and as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) company for its commitment to hiring military veterans.
“I am thrilled to add Jennifer’s significant government agency and private practice experience to the accomplished team of government contracts lawyers here at DBL,” said Dunlap. “It’s great to have another veteran added to the team as well.”
To learn more about DBL, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
