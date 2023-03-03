Orthofix Medical to Hold Analyst Teach-In Meeting on March 13, 2023

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX, a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced that it will host an Analyst Teach-In Meeting in Lewisville, TX on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 2:30 - approximately 6:30 p.m. CT.

The event will feature presentations from the C-Suite management team and business unit leaders describing the product portfolio of the newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine organization, including addressable market opportunity and commercial strategy.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Investors page of the company's website at ir.Orthofix.com.

About the Combined Company:

The newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine organization is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in approximately 68 countries worldwide.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined company's global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

