PSD Seeks Cost of Capital Expert Witness for VGS Rate Filing

The Vermont Department of Public Service is soliciting proposals from qualified experts in utility finance to review and make recommendations on the appropriate cost of capital and capital structure of Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. ("Vermont Gas"), for use in a tariff and rate adjustment filing made with the Public Utility Commission (Commission) on February 15, 2023. The work primarily involves expert witness services to provide an independent assessment of the appropriate cost of Vermont Gas's debt and equity and a determination of Vermont Gas's appropriate capitial structure. The work is expected to take place primarily from March through October 2023. 

Proposals are due by 4:30 pm, Friday, March 10, 2023

Contact: Erin Brennan, Special Counsel, 802-522-6301, erin.brennan@vermont.gov

For further information, please see the RFP document.

