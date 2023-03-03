KMK Names Healthcare Veteran Stephen Deitch as Head of Global Market Access
Deitch will be responsible for developing & executing global market access strategies ensuring KMK's clients have access to innovative treatments & therapies.
I am enthusiastic about building a new team, integrated with the current best-in-class business, as well as bringing expertise across a diverse group of markets and healthcare systems.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is thrilled to welcome healthcare veteran Stephen Deitch as their new Global Head of Market Access, an integral part of the company's expansion into Europe. With a wealth of 30+ years of expertise in healthcare and life science, Stephen will lead and develop KMK’s Pricing & Market Access team with innovative strategies tailored to provide clients with approaches supporting sustainable access to medicines and evidence-based insights to optimize value and price.
At KMK, the appointment of Stephen and two other EU-based hires is a milestone moment. They will offer our clients exceptional regional expertise based in Europe as we expand our reach to provide services wherever customers need us. Chris Stevenson joins us with strategic experience while Samantha Fernando brings her know-how for building an insightful UK Market Research team. With these key players on board, KMK embarks on an energized journey for global expansion.
The demand for market access solutions is growing rapidly, making now more important than ever before for businesses to have best-in-class consultants like those at KMK. Stephen will bring complementary expertise and experience with over 30 years in healthcare and life science. After practicing as a pharmacist, he spent 17 years in various roles within the UK NHS as a payer and Executive Director. Later, he worked as a senior leader at IMS Health and QuintilesIMS (now IQVIA), focusing on global pricing and market access for 7 years. Most recently, he served as a Vice President at Charles River Associations.
With a wealth of knowledge and expertise, Stephen has helped pharmaceutical giants around the world tackle strategic business challenges with inventive solutions. As an experienced problem-solver, his fields of specialty include value communication, developing markets affordability issues and new pricing models - encompassing all continents for products in multiple therapeutic areas.
“I’m excited to join the talented team at KMK Consulting,” Stephen says. “I am enthusiastic about building a new team, integrated with the current best-in-class business, as well as bringing expertise across a diverse group of markets and healthcare systems.”
KMK is breaking down the barriers of traditional Pharma structures, connecting insights from different areas to create meaningful and actionable solutions. Their expertise in Strategy and Insights, Commercial Operations & Analytics, as well as HEOR/RWE enables companies to draw on a wide range of data points for business decisions that drive tangible results.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a global commercial strategy, insights & analytics consulting company that’s breaking down the barrier between data and insights to maximize Life Science leaders’ brand success and to improve patients’ lives. KMK specializes in three core areas: Strategy and Insights, Commercial Operations and Analytics, and HEOR/RWE, serving clients with a high-touch on-site and onshore presence leveraged by a global delivery platform. As a technology-enabled agency, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance including their recent launch of Vortex, a cloud-based Commercial Data and Analytics platform. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend.
