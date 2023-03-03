Network function virtualization industry

Increasing demand for cloud-based services, deployment of IoT, security agility, cloud migration & need for network management system are driving market growth

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Network function virtualization Market Expected to Reach USD 180.67 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as -Ciena & Nokia ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global network function virtualization market was valued at USD 21.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 180.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 298 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2837

Decrease in capital and operational expenditure offered by network function virtualization and increase in deployment of virtualized software among enterprise data centers, including internet service providers (ISP) and cloud service providers (CSP) and rapid automation across IT sectors drive the growth of the global network function virtualization market.

The network function virtualization market is segmented into Component, Enterprise Size and End User. By component, it is divided into hardware, solution and services. On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. By end user, it is segregated into service providers, data centers and enterprises. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2837

Based on end user, the enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global network function virtualization market. Increased focus of enterprises on re-architecting their networking infrastructure to achieve automation, network security, and application performance is one of the major factors leading to significant adoption of network function virtualization technologies among enterprises.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to around two-thirds of the global network function virtualization market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because the combination of orchestration, automation, and programmability provided by virtualization enables the IT department of large enterprises to become more agile.

Based on component, the hardware segment captured the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global network function virtualization market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The virtualization of network functions reduces dependency on dedicated hardware appliances for network operators, and allows for improved scalability and customization across the entire network. Such benefits provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the hardware segment.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2837

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global network function virtualization industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. The NFV market in North America is aided by the early and fast adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, software defined everything (SDx), and IoT. The favorable standards and networking regulations help in boosting the market growth in this region.

Leading market players of the global artificial intelligence in construction market analyzed in the research include Autodesk, Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, aurora computer services, Building System Planning Inc., PTC Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE.

Procure Complete Report (298 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The Covid-19 pandemic led to supply chain disruptions due to limited import and export of devices such as smartphones, computers, and tablets to and from China. China's manufacturing plants were closed for several months and the NFV industry's production, sales, and operations were gravely affected.

● However, some companies are working hard to help the NFV market recover. Moreover, local governments have taken some remedies to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19. Hence, the NFV industry is expected to slowly come back to its normal phase after 2022.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Network Function Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.