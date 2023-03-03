Resources for Celebrating SEL International Day on March 10th

Submit Release
Maine educators and school staff dedicate their lives towards the betterment of youth, equipping each child, PreK through 12th grade, with the necessary tools and supporting students each day to meet their goals for a successful future.

On March 10, 2023, International SEL (social emotional learning) Day will kick off the day with a theme of Uplifting Hearts and Connecting Minds, bringing into focus the important role connection plays in that success. Maine educators have always taught from the heart and we know that when children feel valued, seen, safe, connected, cared for, represented, and loved, then they know they belong and are better able to face the challenges on their road to success.

March 10, 2023, is a day when Maine educators can collectively celebrate the work that they do to ensure care and connectivity for all youth. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites you to join in celebrating International SEL Day 2023 by taking advantage of all the resources that our Maine-based SEL4ME program and the national resources SEL4US has to offer!

Maine SEL4ME resources are filled with administrator educator tools to offer connection and care throughout the day. SEL4US offers free registration (link below) for a full day of professional development and additional SEL offerings.

 

