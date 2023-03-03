Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,195 in the last 365 days.

Maine Regional Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Workshops

Jobs for Maine Grads (JMG) is hosting three upcoming opportunities to learn about Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) in Maine. JMG Coaches will be available and presenting to participants during the workshop along with Maine Department of Education ELO Specialist, Rick Wilson.

“I am proud to be a part of their work and respect their team approach,” said Wilson. “This collaboration is transformative for Maine schools, teachers, students, and communities. Empowering learners and changing lives!”

  • March 27th, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm – UMaine Orono
  • March 28th, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm – Augusta Civic Center
  • April 3rd, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm – Holiday Inn by the Bay, Portland

Register here

Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs) are hands-on, credit-bearing courses outside of the traditional classroom with an emphasis on community-based career exploration. These opportunities are personalized for students and help them explore options for their professional lives. They help students engage in learning through instruction, assignments, and experiential learning. The Maine Department of Education (DOE), along with state-wide partner Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG), have made a concerted effort to provide working models, support, and funding opportunities for Maine schools to set up ELO programs within their school communities. To learn more about Maine’s initiatives with extended learning opportunities, visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/index.php/learning/elo or reach out to Maine DOE ELO Coordinator Rick Wilson at rick.wilson@maine.gov

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine Regional Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Workshops

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more