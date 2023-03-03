Maine Regional Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Workshops

Jobs for Maine Grads (JMG) is hosting three upcoming opportunities to learn about Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) in Maine. JMG Coaches will be available and presenting to participants during the workshop along with Maine Department of Education ELO Specialist, Rick Wilson.

“I am proud to be a part of their work and respect their team approach,” said Wilson. “This collaboration is transformative for Maine schools, teachers, students, and communities. Empowering learners and changing lives!”

March 27th, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm – UMaine Orono

March 28th, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm – Augusta Civic Center

April 3rd, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm – Holiday Inn by the Bay, Portland

Register here

Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs) are hands-on, credit-bearing courses outside of the traditional classroom with an emphasis on community-based career exploration. These opportunities are personalized for students and help them explore options for their professional lives. They help students engage in learning through instruction, assignments, and experiential learning. The Maine Department of Education (DOE), along with state-wide partner Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG), have made a concerted effort to provide working models, support, and funding opportunities for Maine schools to set up ELO programs within their school communities. To learn more about Maine’s initiatives with extended learning opportunities, visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/index.php/learning/elo or reach out to Maine DOE ELO Coordinator Rick Wilson at rick.wilson@maine.gov.