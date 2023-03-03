Cancer Diagnostics Market Is registering a CAGR of 6.9% by 2028 | Analysis by Product, Application, and End User

The global cancer diagnostics market size is projected to reach $280,590.21 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer diagnostics is the process of identifying and diagnosing cancer in individuals who may be at risk of developing cancer or who have symptoms that may indicate the presence of cancer. The goal of cancer diagnostics is to detect cancer at an early stage, when it is most treatable, and to provide accurate information to guide treatment decisions. The global cancer diagnostics market size was valued at $168,600.04 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $280,590.21 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

There are many different types of cancer diagnostics, including:

Imaging tests: These tests use various imaging techniques, such as X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, to produce detailed images of the body and identify abnormal growths or masses that may be cancerous.

Blood tests: Certain types of cancer can cause changes in the blood that can be detected through blood tests. For example, a high level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood may indicate the presence of prostate cancer.

Biopsy: A biopsy is a procedure in which a small sample of tissue is taken from the suspected cancerous area and examined under a microscope to look for cancer cells.

Genetic testing: Genetic testing can be used to identify inherited genetic mutations that may increase the risk of certain types of cancer.

Endoscopy: Endoscopy is a procedure in which a thin, flexible tube with a camera is inserted into the body to examine the inside of organs and tissues for signs of cancer.

The choice of diagnostic test will depend on a variety of factors, including the type and location of the suspected cancer, the individual's overall health, and their medical history. Overall, cancer diagnostics play a crucial role in the detection and treatment of cancer, and continued advancements in diagnostic techniques are expected to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of cancer diagnosis in the future.

Cancer diagnostics can be analyzed by product and application. Here's a brief overview:

By Product:

Imaging Systems: Imaging systems, such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and PET scanners, are used to produce images of the body that can help identify cancerous growths or masses.

Biopsy Devices: Biopsy devices are used to collect tissue samples from a suspected cancerous area for further analysis and diagnosis.

Tumor Biomarker Tests: Tumor biomarker tests are used to detect specific substances produced by cancer cells, such as PSA for prostate cancer or CA-125 for ovarian cancer.

Liquid Biopsy Tests: Liquid biopsy tests analyze blood or other bodily fluids to detect cancer DNA or other cancer-related molecules.

Cancer Genetic Testing: Cancer genetic testing is used to identify inherited genetic mutations that increase the risk of developing certain types of cancer.

By Application:

Breast Cancer: Breast cancer diagnosis includes imaging tests like mammography, ultrasound, and MRI, and biopsy tests to confirm the presence of cancer cells.

Lung Cancer: Diagnosis of lung cancer may involve imaging tests like X-rays and CT scans, sputum tests, and biopsy tests to confirm the presence of cancer cells.

Prostate Cancer: Prostate cancer diagnosis includes a blood test for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels and a biopsy to confirm the presence of cancer cells.

Colorectal Cancer: Colorectal cancer diagnosis may involve a colonoscopy, imaging tests like CT scans and MRI, and biopsy tests to confirm the presence of cancer cells.

Blood Cancer: Diagnosis of blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma may involve a blood test to detect abnormal cells or a bone marrow biopsy to confirm the presence of cancer cells.

Overall, cancer diagnostic products and applications are diverse and complex, and continued research and development in this field are expected to lead to better and more accurate cancer diagnoses in the future.

On the basis of end use, the cancer diagnostics market is segregated into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, and research institutes. The hospitals & clinics segment occupied the largest share of the cancer diagnostics market in 2020, owing to increase in number of patients visiting hospitals, rise in number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, and increase in awareness regarding early diagnosis, which are the major driving factors for this market.

