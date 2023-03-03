WebWave shows a different approach to web design and lands in the group of top products on Product Hunt

WebWave on Product Hunt

WebWave launched a campaign on Product Hunt. Despite competing with AI tools, the PH community voted the #1 Product of the Week and the top 4 of the Month.

WARSAW, POLAND, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebWave is a true drag and drop website builder . In February, WebWave launched a campaign on Product Hunt. Despite competing with popular AI tools, the Product Hunt community voted WebWave the #1 Product of the Week and the top 4 of the Month. It's a huge accomplishment.Such results only prove that the graphical approach to web design presented by WebWave is what people need.WebWave was founded in 2012 by Maciej Czajkowski. Inspired by his past as a web developer, he decided to make a tool that would shift the process of creating websites into the hands of graphic designers and marketers."I was ace with code but lacked the imagination necessary to design great websites. Engineers only slow the process. Creative people have the skills and knowledge but miss proper web design software." — Maciej Czajkowski WebWave's founder and CEOWebWave was created to resemble the interface and workflow of graphic design tools like Photoshop or Figma. With WebWave, you create websites like you design graphics.The tool gathered over 500 000 users. With all the positive feedback, the company decided it was time to introduce WebWave to the rest of the world. A Product Hunt campaign was here to help. They knew they had a great product that offered something different from the competitors. At the same time, they also knew that website builders are nothing new in general. Yet, they still wanted to do their best and give Product Hunt a try.The marketing team contacted Chris Messina, the #1 hunter in 2022. He helped bring up WebWave's strengths into the spotlight. The final result of those discussions was new Product Card "After a couple of months of planning, making a custom-made video and visual presentation, and networking, we finally launched our campaign on February 6th. Each day around 50 new products launch on Product Hunt. It gives 350 contestants a week and more than 1400 a month. We were also competing against trendy AI tools. We finished our initial launch day on the 3rd spot. However, as the week went by, people were more and more interested in WebWave. The community eventually voted us the #1 Product of the Week." — Janusz Mirowski WebWave's Head of Global MarketingOn the last day of February, WebWave was in the top 4 Products, the #1 web design product, and reviewed 143 times with a 4.9 rating.

