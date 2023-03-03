Microcontroller Unit Market Size to Grow Above US$ 70.6 Billion by 2033 Driven by Increasing Consumer Electronics and Automotive Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America microcontroller unit market size will be valued at US$ 12.68 billion through 2033. China microcontroller unit market is forecast to expand at 9.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Consumer Electronics to Generate Maximum Revenues Through 2033

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microcontroller unit market is forecast to reach 30.9 billion in 2023. Worldwide microcontroller unit sales will rise at 8.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. By the end of 2033, the global market for microcontroller units will reach US$ 70.6 billion.



Demand remains especially high for 32-bit microcontroller units worldwide. The target segment is set to expand at 8.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Rising applications in consumer electronics and automotive sectors is driving the global market. Increasing penetration of digitalization and electrification will also boost sales.

A basic microcontroller has programmable input-output devices, processing units, and input/output devices. Such microcontrollers are capable of doing the task of a processor. But they have advanced segments to give and receive commands.

Microcontroller units are being used in diverse industries including consumer electronics. They have become indispensable components of modern electronic devices and equipment.

Microcontrollers such as PIC18F-Q40 find applications in various medical devices. Also, STM32 series microcontrollers are used in thermometers and BP monitoring systems. Hence, growing demand for advanced medical devices will boost microcontroller unit sales.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16770

Rapid adoption of automation and robotics will elevate microcontroller unit demand. Further, growing popularity of electric vehicles will bode well for the market.

Key Takeaways from Microcontroller Unit (MCU) Market Report:

Global microcontroller unit (MCU) sales are likely to accelerate at 8.6% CAGR through 2033.

32-bit microcontroller unit segment will expand at 8.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Demand for microcontroller units in consumer electronics will surge at 8.4% CAGR.

The United States microcontroller unit market is likely to reach US$ 22.6 billion by 2033.

Microcontroller unit sales across the United Kingdom will rise at 7.8% CAGR through 2033.

China microcontroller unit market is forecast to reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2033.

Microcontroller unit demand in Japan market will increase at 8.1% CAGR through 2033.



“Growing application of microcontroller units in consumer electronics will boost sales. Besides this, rising popularity of autonomous vehicles will bode well for the market”. says a lead Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask An Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-16770

Competitive Landscape

Key companies are launching new products with enhanced features. Further, they are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to expand their footprint.

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, Zilog Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd.

For instance,

In November 2022, to accelerate the digital transformation Fujitsu Limited and Settle Mint NV entered into a strategic agreement.

In March 2017, Analog Devices acquired Linear Technology Corporation- a California-based semiconductor company that manufactures high-performance analogy integrated circuits.

Get More Valuable Insights into Microcontroller Unit Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the microcontroller unit market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in microcontroller units in terms of Product (32-bits, 16-bits and 8-bits) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military and Defense, Medical Devices and Industrial) across several regions.

Global Microcontroller Unit Market Segmentation

By Product:

32-bit

16-bit

08-bit



By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military and Defense

Medical Devices

Industrial



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



View Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microcontroller-unit-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Microcontroller Unit Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Click Here for Microcontroller Unit Market 300 pages TOC Report

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' highly experienced Technology team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivalled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Have a Look at Recent Trending Research Reports of Technology:

Remote Construction Market: The global remote construction market is currently valued at around US$ 973.9 million in comparison to US$ 853.2 million in the previous year 2022. As per the market analysis, it is anticipated to experience high growth and surge ahead at a CAGR of 14.2% through 2033.

Computer Assisted Coding Software Market: As per Future Market Insights, the computer assisted coding software market is anticipated to attain a value pool of US$ 5 billion by 2023-end. Global demand for computer assisted coding software is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10% to US$ 13 billion in 2033.

Commercial Drones Market: The global commercial drone market was anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 31.2 Billion in the year 2022. With a rapidly increasing CAGR of 39.1% from 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to reach US$ 43.40 Billion by 2023 and US$ 1176.94 Billion by 2033.

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market: The global non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market size would exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period. It would create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 500.3 million in the next ten years.

Microphone Market: The global microphone market size surpassed US$ 2.3 billion in 2022. It would exceed US$ 4.6 billion by 2032. A CAGR of 7.1% would be exhibited by the market in the estimated time frame.

About Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com