The Ontario Real Estate Association Announces New 2023 President and Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) has announced that Vaughan-based real estate broker, Tania Artenosi has assumed the role of President of OREA. The announcement follows the Association’s Annual General Meeting on March 2, 2023.



In this capacity, Ms. Artenosi will be representing Ontario’s 96,000 REALTORS® on the 2023 OREA Board of Directors. She will lead OREA’s efforts to continue advocating for affordable homeownership, fighting for fair and equitable access to homes across the housing spectrum, and establishing Ontario REALTORS® as North American leaders in professional standards and education.

“Standing up for our Members and bringing affordability closer to home for Ontarians across the province will be my north star as OREA’s President in 2023,” said Ms. Artenosi. “I’m honoured to be taking on this important leadership role and I look forward to collaborating with our REALTOR® Members, Boards, and Associations as we work to bring the real estate profession to the next level.”

In addition, Oakville-based real estate broker Rick Kedzior was elected 2023 President-Elect and will also serve as Director-at-Large for the upcoming year.

“In recent years, we’ve made great progress in our mission to help young Ontarians and their families find great places to live, work, and thrive, creating vibrant communities across the province,” said Kedzior. “As the 2023 President-Elect at OREA, I look forward to continuing that work, while also keeping our REALTOR® Members top-of-mind as we navigate today’s dynamic real estate market.”

The 2023 OREA Board of Directors welcomes the following new members:

Lisa Patel , Director-at-Large





, Director-at-Large Andrew McAllister , Provincial Director for Central Ontario





, Provincial Director for Central Ontario Kimberly Fairley, Provincial Director for Northern Ontario



The following Board members are returning or continuing the second year of their two-year term:

Stacey Evoy , Past-President





, Past-President Sandra O’Donohue , Director-at-Large





, Director-at-Large Paul Etherington , Director-at-Large





, Director-at-Large Wasim Jarrah , Provincial Director for Central Ontario





, Provincial Director for Central Ontario Dwight Delahunt , Provincial Director for Eastern Ontario





, Provincial Director for Eastern Ontario Cathy Polan , Provincial Director for Northeastern Ontario





, Provincial Director for Northeastern Ontario Brian Santos , Provincial Director for Southern Ontario





, Provincial Director for Southern Ontario Donna Mathewson, Provincial Director for Western Ontario



For the full biographies and additional information about the 2023 OREA Board of Directors, please visit the newly launched and revamped OREA website.

The Ontario Real Estate Association represents 96,000 brokers and salespeople who are members of the 34 real estate boards throughout the province. OREA serves its REALTOR® members through a wide variety of professional publications, educational programs, advocacy, and other services.

For more information, please contact:

Ontario Real Estate Association

Jean-Adrien Delicano

Manager, Media Relations

JeanAdrienD@orea.com

416-459-6059