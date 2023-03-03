Submit Release
Dr Ken Herrmann Appointed to RAD Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ken Herrmann to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr Herrmann is a certified Nuclear Medicine physician who also holds an executive MBA from the University of Zürich and currently serves as Chair of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Universitätsmedizin Essen, Germany. Dr Herrmann has 18+ years of exposure to radioligand therapy and has a wealth of experience in early clinical translation of novel radioligand therapy concepts. His previous experience in translating theranostics ranges from first in human use to contributing to pivotal regulatory approval receiving phase 3 studies. During his previous stints at UCLA and Universitätsklinikum Würzburg he has successfully contributed to building large theranostics programs.

“Ken is one of the top Medical Expert and Key Opinion Leader in the radiopharmaceutical sector and I feel honoured to have him in our Board. Ken will help to further accelerate the development of Radiopharm Theranostics’ portfolio,” said Riccardo Canevari, Managing Director and CEO of Radiopharm Theranostics.

Dr Herrmann joins Dr Susann Brady-Kalnay, Dr Sara Hurvitz, Professor Eric Aboagye, Dr Johannes Notni, Dr Hong Hoi Ting and Dr David Ulmert on the SAB, chaired by Radiopharm’s Chief Medical Officer Professor David Mozley.

Authorised on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics board of directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Timothy McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
P: +1 917 679 9282
E: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Paul Hopper
Executive Chairman
P: +61 406 671 515
E: paulhopper@lifescienceportfolio.com

Media
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

