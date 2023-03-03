Submit Release
Asure Software to Attend the 35th Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pat Goepel and President and Chief Revenue Officer Eyal Goldstein will attend the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 12-14, 2023.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 meetings, small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies.

To learn more and submit a registration request, please visit this link

About ROTH MKM
ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research,
macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and
corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Asure Software
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Asure Investor Relations Contact
Randal Rudniski
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis
512-859-3562
randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com


