Commissioner Aimee Kelly and her fellow Commissioners presented $100,000 grants to local schools.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Aimee Kelley and her colleagues on the City Commission had the pleasure of presenting a grant for $100,000 to each of the nine schools in Boynton Beach.
The grant will help pay for everything from STEM programs to professional development for teachers and after-school enrichment activities for students in Boynton Beach.
"It was truly an honor to be a part of something that will make a real difference in the lives of our students and the future of our city. It's a wonderful reminder that everyone benefits when we work together and invest in our youth. I hope you are encouraged by our students as much as I am, and proud of our city for prioritizing our schools. Here's to a bright future for all!" said Aimee Kelley.
As a member of the Boynton Beach City Commission, Aimee is proud to be a part of a community that invests in its next generation. This generous grant will go a long way in supporting Boynton Beach schools and students, helping to improve educational opportunities and outcomes in Boynton Beach.
