Survey: Current International Dating Challenges and Insights
According to the survey, the biggest challenges and fears surrounding international dating included online dating fraud and online dating platforms not doing enough to protect their members.”SANTA VENERA, MALTA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystyna Trushyna, an international dating expert and coach, surveyed 4,734 of her Ukrainian Dating Blog and Ukrainian Dating Stories readers to find out what are the current challenges and insights in international dating. Her survey revealed interesting trends in how people find love online, international dating scams, and partner requirements.
Some of the insights and challenges from the survey included:
1). 43% of men want an “exotic and beautiful woman” as a partner, which is why men use international dating services more frequently.
2). 60% of men who use online dating services are looking for a younger partner, with an age gap of 10-15 years being the most preferable.
3). The large age difference between some online singles, where there’s a preference for older or younger partners, has led to the increase in dating services in niche markets where a two-decade or more age gap plays to the tastes of older partners financially supporting much younger partners in exchange for a love relationship.
4). Foreign ladies, who prefer family over career, rank highly in online dating searches, and many single men prefer a partner who is more traditionally minded to stay at home and raise their children.
5). Filipino ladies are in high demand as foreign brides, specifically because Filipinas are raised on traditional values and desire a family of their own.
Online dating is gaining popularity for several reasons, including:
1). It’s cheaper to date online than in person as you don’t have to travel to a foreign country without first being sure of a foreign partner.
2). Some single foreign ladies are happy to travel to the man’s home country to meet him, which the man usually offers to cover, which the man usually offers to cover.
3). There are more romantic partner options available online than locally.
4). International dating has a stronger potential to cater to specific romantic needs.
5). International coaches and dating experts help singles find partners online, which is more beneficial than real-life dating.
Even though online dating has become the preferred method for meeting romantic partners, Krystyna says, “Whether you’re looking for love online or in your hometown, love certainly doesn’t come easy. International dating is no exception.
About Krystyna: Krystyna is an international dating and relationship blogger, coach, and iDate speaker. She’s been working in the industry for more than a decade and is passionate about sharing dating tips and hacks, dating service reviews, and more to help her readers and clients find love online.
