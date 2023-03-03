Northern Virginia Law Firm Livesay & Myers, P.C. Celebrates 20th Anniversary

After opening its doors for business on March 1, 2003, Livesay & Myers, P.C. has grown to become one of the largest family-law-only firms in Virginia.

FAIRFAX, Va., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Livesay & Myers, P.C. proudly announces that it has reached a new milestone: 20 years in business.

"Livesay & Myers, P.C. has stood the test of time and continues to grow because we do things the right way," said partner Matthew Smith. "That means always putting clients first with quality legal representation, trying to resolve matters out of court when possible and being prepared and zealous in the courtroom when necessary."

Livesay & Myers, P.C. opened its doors for business on March 3rd, 2003. James Livesay and Kevin Myers were its founding partners. The firm's first office was in Woodbridge, Virginia. Mr. Myers practiced personal injury law, while Mr. Livesay practiced family law.

The firm quickly began growing, adding associates and expanding into new office locations. By 2016, the firm had made the annual Virginia Lawyers Weekly list of Virginia's Largest Law Firms, debuting at #64. By 2022, the firm had moved up to #46 on that list, and numbered 25 attorneys by the end of the year. The firm now has five office locations across Northern Virginia: Fairfax, Ashburn, Manassas, Arlington and Fredericksburg.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. now practices exclusively family law, and is one of the largest, if not the largest family-law-only firm in Virginia.

As the firm grew, it became known for providing quality legal services to residents of Northern Virginia. Its team of attorneys built a long track record of outstanding performance, both inside the courtroom and at the negotiating table. This was reflected in their large number of 5-star client reviews and recognition by various legal organizations.

Many of the firm's attorneys have been named Super Lawyers, and several of them have received the prestigious AV Preeminent rating (the highest possible rating) for ethical standards and legal ability from Martindale-Hubbell. A large number of the firm's attorneys have also received perfect 10.0 ratings from Justia and/or Avvo.

By 2018, the firm had made the U.S. News - Best Lawyers listing of Best Law Firms. It has appeared now in five consecutive editions (2018–2023). By the 2022 Edition, the firm had moved into Tier 1—the highest ranking available—in Family Law for the Washington, D.C. region. Several attorneys at the firm have also received individual recognition by Best Lawyers.

The firm is now led by four partners: founding partners James Livesay and Kevin Myers, along with junior partners Matthew Smith and Ariel Baniowski. Mr. Smith joined Livesay & Myers, P.C. as an associate attorney in 2010, and was promoted to the position of junior partner in 2016. Ms. Baniowski joined the firm as an associate in 2013, and was promoted to the position of junior partner in 2022.

"Matt and Ariel have been outstanding additions to the partner ranks," said partner Kevin Myers. "They bring a valued perspective as two exceptional individuals that rose through the ranks at the firm. They are both outstanding attorneys in their own right with different skill sets but more importantly, they are even better people that will serve the firm, the people we employ, and our clients well for years to come."

"I am honored to be a part of this firm," said partner Ariel Baniowski. "I am proud of our team and what they have accomplished. Our continued excellence in the field of family law is exceptional, and I look forward to many more years with this team, and serving our communities the best way we can."

Over the past few years, the firm has created a new leadership role: that of lead senior associate. These attorneys, now numbering six, have distinguished themselves in practice, professionalism and service to the firm, and are the next generation of potential leaders at Livesay & Myers, P.C.

In addition to its team of attorneys, Livesay & Myers, P.C. has assembled a large, diverse and talented team of support staff, including firm management, paralegals, receptionists and other professionals across its five offices. Between attorneys and staff, the firm now numbers well over 50 individuals.

"It's truly about everyone that we employ," said Mr. Myers. "The success of the firm would not have been possible without them. It's their hard work, teamwork, compassion, and honesty that have propelled Livesay & Myers, P.C. to reach 20 years of successful legal service. We've been truly blessed to employ so many wonderful professionals through the years."

"Looking at how far we've come in these 20 years, Kevin and I are tremendously grateful for all the hard work of our outstanding attorneys and staff," said partner James Livesay. "But with the team we have assembled, the most exciting thing is looking ahead at where we're going next. I for one can't wait to see it."

