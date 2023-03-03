North America Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2023: Revenues will Decline by $55 billion Between 2015 and 2028; More than Halving the Total to $46 Billion

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Pay TV Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay TV penetration in the US will slip below 50% of TV households in 2024 - down from 91% in 2010. The report forecasts 53 million pay TV subscribers by 2028; down from 105 million in the peak year of 2010.

The number of households without a pay TV subscription will rocket from 22 million in 2015 to 80 million in 2028 due to cord-cutting. Cable will lose 20 million subscribers between 2015 and 2028. The number of IPTV subs peaked at 12.56 million in 2014, with the total falling to 4.28 million in 2028. Satellite TV subscriptions will fall from 33 million in 2015 to 14 million in 2028.

Pay TV revenues will decline by $55 billion between 2015 and 2028; more than halving the total to $46 billion.

This PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 17-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for Canada and the US by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

