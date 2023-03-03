March on with Juicy Stakes Poker's $10,000 Tournament

Take a look at what's on offer online this week

A new month and a big week at Juicy Stakes Poker, with a firm favourite kicking off March alongside some fresh and fab new features on your favourite online platform.

First up is the weekend classic, Juicy Stakes' famous Sunday Myriad. The top-class tournament with a $10,000 prize waiting at the end of it. This weekly showdown is contested in the same place, at the same time, every single week.

One thing does change though, and that's the format – switching between three different variations every seven days. There's the Deepstack; classic Texas Hold'em poker with 10,000 starting chips and a good old-fashioned battle for top spot. Then there are a pair of bounties – the Progressive Bounty and the Big Bounty.

The Progressive Bounty sees $50 of the buy-in added to the bounty pool, meaning at least $25 will be awarded for every player you eliminate. The Big Bounty is also split, but goes one step further – with a minimum of $75 earned for ousting the opposition.

Qualify via daily satellites or buy-in for $115 – and take your seat at 2:15PM EST every Sunday.

And while we're talking of poker, we're… literally talking poker. Lend your ears to the Swedest Deal Podcast, where Juicy Stakes Casino speaks to poker's biggest stars about everything from strategies to streaming, and from followers to the felt.

Among the latest interviews are Lex Veldhuis, a superstar poker player and Twitch streamer. The influential Dutchman fills us in on his fanbase and discusses gameplay and strategy in his own unique and entertaining way.

Then there's Oliver Busquet, a true poker legend famed for his aggressive and analytical approach to the game. A WPT and EPT champion on the felt, and a commentator, analyst and coach away from it, the American lets us in on his journey to the top. It's not to be missed.

Last but not least, a fantastic new feature to enhance your online poker experience – a Table Management Tool that allows you to see your chip count in Big Blind directly at the table, enabling you to make informed decisions and adjust your strategy as you go on.

Play poker at Juicy Stakes Poker today and put it to the test.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Poker, said: "March begins with the $10,000 Sunday Myriad, a regular in the Juicy Stakes schedule and a firm favourite among our players – and our new Table Management Tool will only enhance the online experience.

"We're also delighted to unveil our latest Swedest Deal Podcasts – they're informative, they're entertaining and they're hopefully going to help Juicy Stakes players improve their game as an added bonus!"

ENDS

Editor's notes:

About Juicy Stakes:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005171/en/