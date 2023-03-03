Submit Release
PHI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds PLDT Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 7, 2023

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of PLDT Inc. PHI.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased PLDT between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 7, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, PLDT Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were capital spending budget overruns; (2) defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

