MND24 Launches 2023 Global Campaign With UAE Events
Celebrities support UAE resident who ramps up programme for MND Awareness to include 35 countries and 155 events
MND requires awareness so a cure can be found or more people can be helped. This is a project driven by a passion to inspire others to challenge themselves and attract attention to the disease.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend, an array of sporting events will be held to help launch MND24’s extended global programme of 2023 events, created by Dubai resident, Sandy Stirling, 51, in memory of his father who died of motor neurone disease (MND). Sporting activities include a twelve-hour cycle around Al Qudra, a 24-hour swimathon held at Jebel Ali School, and support from the Scotland vs England Football Legends match at Jebel Ali Resorts.
— Sandy Stirling
Jebel Ali School, working with Urban Swimming Academy, have created a 24-hour swimathon for the students, parents, and local community residents. “This is very typical of the type of events I would love to see more of, where people of all ages and backgrounds come together to participate and most importantly have fun. These events strengthen the community, help people’s mental health and wellbeing, but also send a critical message about the importance of learning more about the impacts of this horrendous illness,” said Stirling.
A-list celebrities including England World Cup-winning rugby player, Jonny Wilkinson, European Tour golfer, Henrik Stenson, All Blacks rugby player, Tana Umaga, world champion cyclist, Chris Hoy, and actor, Ray Winstone, have lent their support so far, with many more celebrities lined up to continue momentum throughout 2023.
A video by rugby league star, Sam Burgess, has launched the support campaign, as his family has also been through the same journey as the Stirlings, losing their father to MND. Many other celebrity videos will be shown throughout the month of March, with support from Bollywood, the global film industry, as well as football, rugby, cycling, horse racing and music icons.
Last year, MND24 held 44 events in 21 countries, including one unofficial world-record, where salsa dancers in Cuba performed live for 24 hours and 24 minutes.
Confirmed UAE events this year include cycling, swimming, sailing, padel tennis, paddleboarding, horse riding, running, rowing, mountain biking, karate, basketball, yoga, rugby, cricket, golf, football, tenpin bowling, quad biking, hiking and cooking. Future plans for events include specifically designed spaces for MND patients.
However, this year MND24 has more than tripled in size globally, with 155 events confirmed so far, including 24 hours of golf in Brisbane, a 100-mile run in Sydney, and squash in Saudi. To date, a total of 35 countries are involved, including the UAE, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, India, Hong Kong, Bali, France, the UK, Canada, the USA, Israel, Lebanon, Germany, and Kuwait.
There are also four world-record attempts planned in swimming and bootcamp events (Dubai), cooking of the longest dosa by 24 chefs (India), and axe throwing (Bali).
MND is a debilitating illness affecting a person’s ability to move, talk and breathe, and worsens over time as the motor neurons that carry messages from the brain to the muscles fail. The condition, which affects over 420,000 people worldwide, can lead to early paralysis and death.
Stirling explained the way MND24 has taken off since last year’s events has consumed his life, as he strives to maintain momentum. He said: “The initial idea was to put together an event to generate awareness about MND, and promote mental wellness, but since the disease has affected so many families, the support and willingness to participate globally has been nothing short of incredible.
“Initially, we were just one event and last year ended with 44, so we branded it MND24 as an ongoing serious movement. This year, we are also supporting rugby MND cause ‘A Day for Doddie’, plus working the Gulf nations. The next chapter is to add ‘April for ALS 24’, which targets the US, where they call MND ‘ALS’. The idea is if you sign up, we challenge you to get 24 of your friends involved from anywhere in the world and because the majority are from around the globe, the continued potential expansion of what we are doing is phenomenal.
“The 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge did a lot to raise the profile of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is a form of MND," said Stirling, who has lived in the UAE for 15 years and works as a business development manager for Al Tayer Stocks.
He added, "MND requires awareness so a cure can be found or more people can be helped. Therefore, this is a project driven by a passion to inspire others to challenge themselves and attract attention to the prevalent disease.”
A former rugby player from Scotland, Stirling started cycling as a sport in 2019 when he was approached by some friends to cycle the Cape Argus 110 kilometres around Cape Town, South Africa, in honour of a friend who died of malaria.
“I love a challenge and also wanted to encourage people from all over the world to participate in their own way to make this a global movement, and with 35 countries participating in its second year, MND24 has exceeded all expectations. There’s nothing preventing anyone from participating or putting together their own event to play their part.
“I initially wanted this to be a sports challenge but realised it would exclude a lot of people who are not sporty but want to do something for the cause, and we have had all sorts of activities suggested, bringing fun and a sense of achievement to many as a result,” Stirling concluded.
To get involved with MND24 or learn more about the disease, visit: mnd24.com
