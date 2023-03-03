Submit Release
The President of Turkmenistan participated in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19

03/03/2023

146

On March 2, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, took part in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The high-level meeting was attended by heads of state and government, high-ranking representatives of various countries and major international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the International Organization for Migration, the World Tourism Organization and others.

The agenda of the forum included a wide range of topical issues of regional and global issues, including joint counteraction to the dangerous threats of the time, primarily COVID-19, further steps to strengthen positive political dialogue, stimulate fruitful cooperation in various fields.

The head of Turkmenistan delivered a speech at the plenary session of the Summit of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

Speaking at the Forum, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic today are one of the most urgent and serious challenges of our time. In addition, this problem, of course, is not limited to purely medical aspects - it directly affects the political, economic, social and humanitarian realities of global development, emphasizing the need to find new adequate mechanisms for relations between states and international institutions to overcome the difficult situation, which we are all facing nowadays.

