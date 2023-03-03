Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the President of Azerbaijan

03/03/2023

On March 2, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, expressing gratitude for the invitation to take part in the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19, as well as warm welcome and hospitality, conveyed warm greetings to President Ilham Aliyev from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan. The Head of state also expressed confidence that the current meeting would serve as a new impetus for the further development of bilateral relations in various fields.

Conveying greetings and good wishes to the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Head of Azerbaijan noted that Azerbaijan always pays attention to the development of bilateral relations with Turkmenistan.

In continuation of the talks, the parties noted with satisfaction that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been making joint efforts to strengthen the established interstate cooperation in the field of politics, economics, trade and the humanitarian sphere.

As part of the exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and global agenda, the presidents stated that there is mutual understanding between the countries on the main issues of our time - the preservation and maintenance of global peace and stability, countering the threats of international terrorism, ensuring sustainable energy and transport, water security, environmental protection and climate change. At the same time, the sides agreed that multilateral partnership formats are timely and effective in addressing the challenges of the time.

Progressively developing trade and economic relations were named among the most important areas of bilateral partnership.

As President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized, cultural and humanitarian partnership is a significant vector of turkmen-azerbaijani cooperation. The parties also spoke in favor of strengthening ties in healthcare, education and tourism.