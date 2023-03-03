Penetron Keeps the Atlantic Crossing In Delray Beach Dry

The Atlantic Crossing project in Delray Beach, Florida has taken extra precautions to protect its structures from the corrosive effects of the nearby Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a self-healing concrete waterproofing solution, was added to the concrete mix during the batching phase for all below-grade structures, including the underground parking garage. The treatment, which can also provide crack healing and corrosion protection, forms an insoluble crystal network deep within the concrete matrix, ensuring permanent protection against water penetration and reinforcing steel corrosion.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) March 03, 2023

The Atlantic Crossing project in Delray Beach, Florida has taken extra precautions to protect its structures from the corrosive effects of the nearby Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a self-healing concrete waterproofing solution, was added to the concrete mix during the batching phase for all below-grade structures, including the underground parking garage. The treatment, which can also provide crack healing and corrosion protection, forms an insoluble crystal network deep within the concrete matrix, ensuring permanent protection against water penetration and reinforcing steel corrosion.

The waterproofing consultants of the Wolf Group, recognizing the hot and humid Delray Beach climate, recommended the use of PENETRON ADMIX SB to provide a robust waterproofing solution. The treatment was applied to approximately 13,000 yd3 of concrete delivered by the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, Titan America. In addition, waterstop strips were used to seal the resulting construction joints, and specific concrete elements were treated with PENETRON and PENECRETE MORTAR to complete the Penetron System.

The Atlantic Crossing complex comprises six buildings, with the first phase of construction completed in December 2021. The complex is located on a nine-acre site along Atlantic Avenue, with the first phase featuring ground floor shops and restaurants topped by offices. Future phases will include apartments. With 560 linear feet of exposure along Atlantic Avenue, the waterproofing solution was crucial for the project's success, as the structures were surrounded by hydrostatic pressure generated by the nearby Intracoastal Waterway and the high groundwater table typical of the area. The Penetron System was chosen to ensure the structures remain impermeable and protected against water penetration.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/penetron_keeps_the_atlantic_crossing_in_delray_beach_dry/prweb19191102.htm