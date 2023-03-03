Switching to Latest ezPaycheck Payroll Software Mid Year Is Easy With Year To Date Feature

EzPaycheck payroll software has been updated with YTD feature for businesses switching to the application and preparing payroll mid-year. Download and try it at no obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

BOSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Processing payroll in-house with ezPaycheck payroll software gives customers more flexibility to make changes quickly and easily, without having to go through a third-party provider. The latest version from Halfpricesoft.com, businesses are also provided with an easy to use year to date feature when switching, mid-year.

"Customers switching to ezPaycheck software mid-year are now accommodated with flexibility in the newest YTD feature included on the updated version at no additional cost." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder Dr. Ge.

Business owners are always on the lookout for a new way to save time and money and with ezPaycheck, it will save them on both. Customers can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

The main features for ezPaycheck include but are not limited to:

Year to date feature to begin payroll anytime of the year, easily

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

The latest version of this popular and easy-to-use software is priced at just $139.00 per installation (per calendar year), making ezPaycheck payroll software affordable for any size business. Even better, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a network version for companies where more than one person or one location processes payroll. Test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,

1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small

Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

