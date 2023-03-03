Submit Release
Notification of Changes in the Representative Director of the Company and a Consolidated Subsidiary

The Board of Directors of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced today the following proposed changes regarding the position of Representative Director at the Company and a consolidated subsidiary.

1. Proposed Change in the Company's President and Representative Director

(1) Reason for proposed change

Under the rapid change of business environment surrounding the entertainment industry, the proposed change is intended to reshape the management team with the goal of adopting ever-evolving technological innovations and maximizing on the creativity of the Company's group in order to deliver even greater entertainment to its customers around the world.

(2) Details of proposed change

Name

New Title

Previous Title

Takashi Kiryu

President and

Representative Director

Director

Yosuke Matsuda

President and

Representative Director

(3) Biography of New President and Representative Director

Date of Birth

Biography

Shares owned

 

Jun. 2020

General Manager Corporate Planning Division, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

 

Apr. 2021

Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Takashi Kiryu
June 20, 1975

 

Executive Officer, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (incumbent)

1,471 shares

Jan. 2022

Chairman of the Board, SQUARE ENIX (China) CO., LTD. (the Group's operating company in China) (incumbent)

May. 2022

Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Jun. 2022

Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (incumbent)

(4) Effective Date

The change is to be officially finalized pending approval at the 43rd Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for June 2023 and the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held thereafter.

2. Proposed Change in the President and Representative Director of a Consolidated Subsidiary

(1) Detail of proposed change

Company Name

Name

New Title

Previous Title

SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

Takashi Kiryu

President and Representative Director

Director

Yosuke Matsuda

President and Representative Director

(2) Effective Date

The change is to be officially finalized pending approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 2023 and the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held thereafter.

