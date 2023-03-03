Notification of Changes in the Representative Director of the Company and a Consolidated Subsidiary

The Board of Directors of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced today the following proposed changes regarding the position of Representative Director at the Company and a consolidated subsidiary.

1. Proposed Change in the Company's President and Representative Director

(1) Reason for proposed change

Under the rapid change of business environment surrounding the entertainment industry, the proposed change is intended to reshape the management team with the goal of adopting ever-evolving technological innovations and maximizing on the creativity of the Company's group in order to deliver even greater entertainment to its customers around the world.

(2) Details of proposed change

Name New Title Previous Title Takashi Kiryu President and Representative Director Director Yosuke Matsuda － President and Representative Director

(3) Biography of New President and Representative Director

Date of Birth Biography Shares owned Jun. 2020 General Manager Corporate Planning Division, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Apr. 2021 Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (incumbent) Takashi Kiryu

June 20, 1975 Executive Officer, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (incumbent) 1,471 shares Jan. 2022 Chairman of the Board, SQUARE ENIX (China) CO., LTD. (the Group's operating company in China) (incumbent) May. 2022 Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (incumbent) Jun. 2022 Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (incumbent)

(4) Effective Date

The change is to be officially finalized pending approval at the 43rd Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for June 2023 and the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held thereafter.

2. Proposed Change in the President and Representative Director of a Consolidated Subsidiary

(1) Detail of proposed change

Company Name Name New Title Previous Title SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. Takashi Kiryu President and Representative Director Director Yosuke Matsuda － President and Representative Director

(2) Effective Date

The change is to be officially finalized pending approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 2023 and the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held thereafter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005945/en/