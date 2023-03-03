Dewatering Pump Market to Garner US$ 12,213.6 million Valuation by 2033 owing its Rising Usage in End-Use Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Dewatering pumps are widely used in the civil infrastructure construction and mining & metals sectors. Germany dewatering pump industry would hold a lion’s share of about 26.2% by 2033. Europe and East Asia would lead the global market for dewatering pumps.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dewatering pump market is expected to bode well over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033 by registering an impressive CAGR of 5.2%. The market is predicted to reach US$ 7,356.8 million in 2023 and surpass a valuation of US$ 12,213.6 million by 2033. According to Future Market Insights' historical analysis, the global dewatering pump market witnessed flourishing sales at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2018 and 2022. The global market crossed a valuation of US$ 6,981.0 million in 2022. Growth in the historical period was attributed to surging construction activities worldwide.



Various industries, specifically oil & gas, power, and chemicals are investing in the refurbishment of their plants. A rapid expansion in the market of dewatering pumps has been witnessed as a result of increased construction activities in the infrastructure sector. Moreover, the rising resource demand in the mining sector would also boost sales. Growing industrialization and expanding urbanization in developing and underdeveloped countries would augment growth. Increasing focus on retrofitting, upgrades, and replacement of aging components would also drive dewatering pump sales.

Dewatering pumps are known as vital pieces of equipment for numerous industries. It is commonly used to transfer fluid from one place to another. Therefore, it would find usage in mining & metal, civil infrastructure & construction, and chemical power generation. Dewatering pumps are anticipated to gain immense traction over the next decade as a means of removing water. It can remove water that has accumulated in foundations or ditches. These ditches and foundations are excavated.

Report Highlights

Surging urban development projects are anticipated to bode well for the global market. Population growth, urbanization, and industrialization have given rise to the construction sector. It would fuel the market for dewatering pumps. Numerous industries comprising food & beverage, and power generation among others utilize these pumps. They are extremely efficient and have an excellent wear-resistant capacity.

Dewatering pumps have long service lives and they require little maintenance. In addition to that, they also have a wide range of flow rates. It is removed from a caisson, mine shaft, or riverbed through evaporation or pumping.

Propelling focus on retrofitting, upgrades, and replacement of aging components would also drive dewatering pump sales. Rising demand for effective industrial infrastructure within developing regions is anticipated to bolster sales over the assessment period.

Recent Developments

Various end-use industries are using dewatering pumps excessively, therefore, bolstering the market growth. These pumps also find application in sewage plants, power plants, cement, and thermal plants to eliminate water. Surging demand for energy-efficient manufacturing operations in developed nations would increase expenditure on new pumping equipment.

Several industries particularly oil & gas and chemicals are rapidly undertaking refurbishment activities. They are actively working on refining their plants and pumping systems. In order to increase production efficiency, it is crucial to upgrade pumping systems.

Technological advancements and the rising adoption of the internet of things (IoT) are creating numerous opportunities for market expansion. Such advanced technologies allow for component remote diagnosis, proactive maintenance, and real-time monitoring.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the global dewatering pump market are focusing on strategic alliances to satisfy demand from a rising customer base. They are collaborating with neighborhood distributors and end users.

Owing to the presence of several companies, the dewatering pump industry is highly competitive. The market has strong alliances across the value chain. Key companies have a strong emphasis on innovations.

Atlas Copco introduced its new line of dewatering pumps in February 2023. Its E-Pumps are electric self-priming pumps. These are ideal for urban construction projects, mining, and sewage bypass. A few of their features include extended life, non-requirement of an oil change, and low energy consumption.

Key Companies Profiled are Xylem Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corporation, Kubota Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Grundfos, Sulzer Ltd, Wacker Neuson Group, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co, Ltd., Ruhrpumpen Group, WILO SE, The Weir Group Plc., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Grindex AB, Thomson Pump, SPP Pumps, ANDRITZ GROUP, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

More Insights into the Dewatering Pump Market

The East Asia region is anticipated to dominate the global dewatering pump market over the evaluation period. In 2023, the China dewatering pump market would expand at 6.4% CAGR. Growth in the region is attributed to urbanization and rapid population growth is responsible for pushing dewatering pump demand. It would also elevate with ongoing rapid economic expansion in China.

The European region is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities as Germany is predicted to account for around 26.2% of the share in the forecast period. Germany is rapidly inclining toward a better living standard with a sustainable environment. Hence, the country spends highly on expanding its drinking water capacity. It would also spend huge sums on wastewater treatment.

