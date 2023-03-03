Blood Market Breaks Records: Global Demand Surges as Industry Rapidly Expands to Meet Critical Healthcare Needs

Blood Market size, share, demand

Breakthrough Technologies and Rising Demand Drive Global Blood Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2020 𝐭𝐨 2027, 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 $10,253 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2027. The blood industry is a collective term that refers to the organizations, individuals, and activities involved in the collection, processing, testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood products. This industry plays a critical role in healthcare systems worldwide by providing safe and effective blood transfusions to patients who need them.

The blood industry is typically divided into two main sectors: the public sector and the private sector. The public sector includes government-run blood services and non-profit organizations, while the private sector consists of for-profit blood banks and companies. Blood donation is the cornerstone of the blood industry. Donated blood is collected through a variety of methods, including blood drives, mobile donation centers, and permanent donation centers. Once collected, the blood is transported to processing centers where it is separated into its various components, such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

Surge in demand for blood and plasma across the globe and rise in geriatric population worldwide are anticipated to boost the market growth. In addition, increase in blood and plasma donations across the globe and favorable government regulations for blood screening are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancements in blood transfusion and blood screening instruments is another major factor that drives the blood market growth. However, factors such as high cost of advanced blood collection devices and lack of skilled laboratory professionals hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, developing economies offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

3. CSL Limited (CSL Behring)

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

5. Grifols International SA

6. Haemonetics

7. Merck & Co.

8. Novo Nordisk A/S

9. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

10. Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬.

Product Segments

Whole Blood Collection and Processing: This segment includes the collection and processing of whole blood, which is used for transfusions. It involves the use of automated systems and consumables such as bags, needles, and tubing. This segment also includes blood components such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

Source Plasma Collection: This segment includes the collection of plasma, a component of blood that contains proteins and antibodies, from healthy donors. Plasma is used to produce therapies for patients with various diseases and medical conditions.

Blood Typing Products: This segment includes products used to determine an individual's blood type, which is crucial for safe blood transfusions. Blood typing products include blood typing systems and reagents.

Blood Screening Products: This segment includes products used to screen donated blood for infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and Zika virus. Blood screening products include blood screening systems and reagents.

End-User Segments

Blood & Blood Component Bank: This segment includes blood banks, which store and distribute blood and blood components to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Blood banks also conduct tests to determine blood types and screen donated blood for infectious diseases.

Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes laboratories that perform blood tests and analyze blood samples to diagnose medical conditions.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers: This segment includes outpatient surgical centers that perform surgeries that do not require an overnight hospital stay. These centers may require blood products for transfusions during surgeries.

Others: This segment includes other healthcare facilities that require blood and blood products, such as emergency departments, clinics, and nursing homes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: The North American blood market is the largest market globally due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the presence of major blood collection and processing companies. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the key countries in this region.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: The European blood market is the second-largest market globally, driven by the increasing demand for blood products, advancements in blood transfusion technologies, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. The key countries in this region include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: The Asia-Pacific blood market is the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing population, growing awareness about blood donation, and the rising demand for blood products in emerging economies such as China and India. Japan, China, and India are the key countries in this region.

𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀: The Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) blood market are driven by the growing incidence of blood disorders and the increasing demand for blood products in emerging economies such as Brazil and Saudi Arabia. South Africa is another key country in this region.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the blood market globally?

2. What are the challenges facing the blood market, and how are they being addressed?

3. What is the role of government regulations in the blood market, and how do they impact the industry?

4. How do blood collection and processing companies ensure the safety and quality of donated blood and blood products?

5. What new technologies are emerging in the blood market, and how are they changing the industry?

6. How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the blood market, and what are the long-term implications?

7. What is the future outlook for the blood market in terms of growth and innovation?

8. What are the ethical considerations around the buying and selling of blood and blood products?

9. How do cultural and social factors impact blood donation rates in different regions of the world?

10. What are the differences between the blood market in developed countries versus developing countries?

