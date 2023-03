Blood Market Breaks Records: Global Demand Surges as Industry Rapidly Expands to Meet Critical Healthcare Needs

Blood Market size, share, demand

Breakthrough Technologies and Rising Demand Drive Global Blood Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐›๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 4.5% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2020 ๐ญ๐จ 2027, ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ $10,253 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2027. The blood industry is a collective term that refers to the organizations, individuals, and activities involved in the collection, processing, testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood products. This industry plays a critical role in healthcare systems worldwide by providing safe and effective blood transfusions to patients who need them.

The blood industry is typically divided into two main sectors: the public sector and the private sector. The public sector includes government-run blood services and non-profit organizations, while the private sector consists of for-profit blood banks and companies. Blood donation is the cornerstone of the blood industry. Donated blood is collected through a variety of methods, including blood drives, mobile donation centers, and permanent donation centers. Once collected, the blood is transported to processing centers where it is separated into its various components, such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

Surge in demand for blood and plasma across the globe and rise in geriatric population worldwide are anticipated to boost the market growth. In addition, increase in blood and plasma donations across the globe and favorable government regulations for blood screening are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancements in blood transfusion and blood screening instruments is another major factor that drives the blood market growth. However, factors such as high cost of advanced blood collection devices and lack of skilled laboratory professionals hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, developing economies offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

3. CSL Limited (CSL Behring)

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

5. Grifols International SA

6. Haemonetics

7. Merck & Co.

8. Novo Nordisk A/S

9. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

10. Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ.

Product Segments

Whole Blood Collection and Processing: This segment includes the collection and processing of whole blood, which is used for transfusions. It involves the use of automated systems and consumables such as bags, needles, and tubing. This segment also includes blood components such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

Source Plasma Collection: This segment includes the collection of plasma, a component of blood that contains proteins and antibodies, from healthy donors. Plasma is used to produce therapies for patients with various diseases and medical conditions.

Blood Typing Products: This segment includes products used to determine an individual's blood type, which is crucial for safe blood transfusions. Blood typing products include blood typing systems and reagents.

Blood Screening Products: This segment includes products used to screen donated blood for infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and Zika virus. Blood screening products include blood screening systems and reagents.

End-User Segments

Blood & Blood Component Bank: This segment includes blood banks, which store and distribute blood and blood components to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Blood banks also conduct tests to determine blood types and screen donated blood for infectious diseases.

Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes laboratories that perform blood tests and analyze blood samples to diagnose medical conditions.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers: This segment includes outpatient surgical centers that perform surgeries that do not require an overnight hospital stay. These centers may require blood products for transfusions during surgeries.

Others: This segment includes other healthcare facilities that require blood and blood products, such as emergency departments, clinics, and nursing homes.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ช๐ฎ๐ž ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š: The North American blood market is the largest market globally due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the presence of major blood collection and processing companies. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the key countries in this region.

๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž: The European blood market is the second-largest market globally, driven by the increasing demand for blood products, advancements in blood transfusion technologies, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. The key countries in this region include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ: The Asia-Pacific blood market is the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing population, growing awareness about blood donation, and the rising demand for blood products in emerging economies such as China and India. Japan, China, and India are the key countries in this region.

๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€: The Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) blood market are driven by the growing incidence of blood disorders and the increasing demand for blood products in emerging economies such as Brazil and Saudi Arabia. South Africa is another key country in this region.

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the blood market globally?

2. What are the challenges facing the blood market, and how are they being addressed?

3. What is the role of government regulations in the blood market, and how do they impact the industry?

4. How do blood collection and processing companies ensure the safety and quality of donated blood and blood products?

5. What new technologies are emerging in the blood market, and how are they changing the industry?

6. How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the blood market, and what are the long-term implications?

7. What is the future outlook for the blood market in terms of growth and innovation?

8. What are the ethical considerations around the buying and selling of blood and blood products?

9. How do cultural and social factors impact blood donation rates in different regions of the world?

10. What are the differences between the blood market in developed countries versus developing countries?

