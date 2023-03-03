Mr. Baitas:Volume of Russian Diesel Imports Remains Below 10% Since 2020

MOROCCO, March 3 - The import volume of Russian diesel has not exceeded the 10% threshold since the year 2020, said Thursday the government spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, attributing this to "the freedom of import".

Answering questions from journalists at a press briefing after the Council of Government’s meeting, Baitas said that the import of Russian diesel remained below the 10% mark during this government term and the previous one, adding that "the import volume has stabilized at 9% in 2020 and 5% in 2021 to peak again at 9% in 2022".

Since the beginning of the year, the average price of diesel, whatever the source, "remained about the same because it obeys the law of supply and demand," he explained.

In the same context, he said that Morocco has not skimped on efforts regarding the import of Russian coal, which has helped control the cost of electricity production in the Kingdom.

MAP: 02 March 2023