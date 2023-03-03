Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Arrests

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2001031/ 23B2001032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher/ Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2023 at approximately 2254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Braley Hill Road, Bridgewater Corners, VT

ACCUSED #1: John M. Luce

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater Corners, VT

VIOLATION: DUI#2

ACCUSED #2: Kaleb D. McIntire

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater Corners, VT

VIOLATION: DUI#1

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/02/2023 at approximately 2254 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were called to respond to a domestic disturbance which had occurred at a residence on Braley Hill Road in the Town of Bridgewater Corners, VT (Windsor County). Further investigation revealed John M. Luce and Kaleb D. McIntire had both been operating separate vehicles while intoxicated. Both parties were subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Both Parties were released on criminal citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the above stated charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/23 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED