Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Arrests
CASE#: 23B2001031/ 23B2001032
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher/ Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/02/2023 at approximately 2254 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Braley Hill Road, Bridgewater Corners, VT
ACCUSED #1: John M. Luce
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater Corners, VT
VIOLATION: DUI#2
ACCUSED #2: Kaleb D. McIntire
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater Corners, VT
VIOLATION: DUI#1
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/02/2023 at approximately 2254 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were called to respond to a domestic disturbance which had occurred at a residence on Braley Hill Road in the Town of Bridgewater Corners, VT (Windsor County). Further investigation revealed John M. Luce and Kaleb D. McIntire had both been operating separate vehicles while intoxicated. Both parties were subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Both Parties were released on criminal citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the above stated charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/23 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED