UZBEKISTAN, March 2 - The President of Uzbekistan put forward several important international initiatives at the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in Baku on March 2.

The event, which was chaired by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, was also attended by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid, Chairman of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, Chairman of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović, Vice Presidents of Cuba Salvador Mesa, Gabon Rose Raponda, Tanzania Philip Mpango and Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane.

International organizations were represented by the President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova, Director General of the International Organization for Migration António Vitorino, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi and Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

In accordance with the agenda, issues of overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security, environmental protection and other current issues of sustainable development during the post-pandemic restoration of the world were discussed.

In his speech, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the challenges and risks associated with climate change, natural disasters and man-made disasters that humanity has been facing in recent years in addition to fighting the pandemic.

“These problems are becoming yet more extensive in scale and posing a danger to the security and sustainable development of not only specific countries, but entire regions”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was noted that in this regard, Uzbekistan is committed to supporting the further strengthening of the activities of the Global platform to achieve the key objectives of the Sendai Framework 2030.

To thoroughly study the causes of such emergencies and efficiently mitigate the consequences of disasters, the President of Uzbekistan proposes to set up a Special Monitoring and Research Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Head of the state stressed that in the post-pandemic period, geopolitical and ideological contradictions have increased, under the influence of which new hotbeds of instability are emerging in various parts of the world.

“No global solution has been found so far to long-standing conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan”, the Leader of Uzbekistan noted.

The growing urgency of strengthening practical cooperation within the framework of the Organization to counteract the increasing threat of terrorism and extremism in all countries was emphasized.

Taking this into account, confidence was expressed that the Non-Aligned Movement should lead efforts to strengthen the international legal framework for combating all manifestations of terrorism. This will further enhance the multilateral cooperation of all member States of the Movement within the framework of the UN.

The President of Uzbekistan noted that the United Nations and its specialized structures should play a key role in systemic coordination and effectively addressing this problem on an international level.

It was stressed that in the process of reforming the UN in the future, the members of the Non-Aligned Movement should have permanent seats in the Security Council.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev raised another important issue on the global agenda – the mitigation of the consequences of the ongoing economic crisis.

“A growing shortage of food, water and energy resources is turning into a serious test for the socio-economic systems of our countries”, the Head of state noted. – Regretfully, developing countries carry the biggest burden and feel a negative impact in such a difficult situation in the first place.

To open up broad economic opportunities for the development of practical cooperation, promotion of regional joint programs and major projects, it was proposed to hold economic forums regularly on the eve of the Summits of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Such important events will help to accelerate the exchange of innovations, modern knowledge and advanced technologies, as well as create a solid foundation for the development of the fourth industrial revolution, in particular, the smart economy.

The President of Uzbekistan noted that the negative impact of the pandemic primarily affects the younger generation. Their access to quality education and professional skills, as well as to healthcare and sport is dramatically decreasing.

“To make things worse, the younger generation is losing their confidence and determination to find their decent place in this life. In addition, destructive and radical ideologies are ever-increasing their harmful influence on the minds of thousands of youth”, the President of Uzbekistan noted.

The intention was expressed to hold the Unbounded Opportunities Summit of the Movement’s Youth network next year in the ancient city of Samarkand – one of the centers of the world civilization to harmonize policies and plans, and share experience in this direction.

In conclusion, the Head of the state once again sincerely congratulated the Azerbaijani side on the productive presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement and the success of the summit.

Source: UzA