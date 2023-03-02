Submit Release
UZBEKISTAN, March 2 - The President of Uzbekistan holds several meetings as part of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

Following the plenary session of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held several meetings with heads of delegations and international organizations.

During the talks with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, issues of promoting joint projects in trade, economic, transport, communications and energy sectors were discussed.

With the Ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE Supreme Council Member, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, issues of attracting leading companies to the formation and implementation of a new portfolio of joint investment projects were considered.

Views were exchanged with the President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi on the agenda of the upcoming plenary session of the leading international organization in September this year.

Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili reported on the ongoing work on the preparation and holding of the regular session of the UNWTO General Assembly on October 16-20 this year in the city of Samarkand.

Issues related to the implementation of a joint program for training personnel in tourism were also considered.

Source: UzA

