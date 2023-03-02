Shavkat Mirziyoyev honors the memory of Heydar Aliyev

UZBEKISTAN, March 2 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Alley of Honor in Baku and paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Heydar Aliyev went down in history as an outstanding politician and statesman, the founder of independent Azerbaijan. The fraternal country overcame difficult trials thanks to his determination, strong political will and exceptional leadership qualities.

Heydar Aliyev was a close friend of the Uzbekistan people. He visited Uzbekistan several times and greatly contributed to strengthening historical ties and cooperation between the fraternal countries.

The memory of the politician is immortalized in Uzbekistan. The Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev operates in Tashkent. Last year, during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan, a street and square named after Heydar Aliyev were opened in Tashkent.

All this vividly embodies the strong friendship between the fraternal people of the two countries.

The President of Uzbekistan laid flowers at the graves of Heydar Aliyev and his spouse Zarifa Aliyeva.

