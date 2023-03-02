President of Uzbekistan completes his visit to Azerbaijan

UZBEKISTAN, March 2 - The working visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan has been completed.

On the first day of the visit, the Head of state met with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in Baku on March 2. The President addressed the summit, put forward several important initiatives, and exchanged views with participants as part of the event.

The President also paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

Following the events of the visit, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and other officials saw off the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The President of Uzbekistan has departed for Tashkent.

Source: UzA