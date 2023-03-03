Non-Aligned Summit: Royal vision for Post-Covid-19 Economic Recovery Highlighted in Baku

MOROCCO, March 3 - Morocco's permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Omar Hilale, highlighted, Thursday in Baku, the Royal vision of the post-Covid-19 economic recovery during the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

In his speech at this summit focused on the post-Covid-19 global recovery, the diplomat detailed the initiatives launched by the Kingdom in the economic and health fields, pursuant to the High Royal Instructions related to the post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan.

"In line with the wise royal vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, the Kingdom has adopted a new development model based on prioritizing the needs and aspirations of citizens and on a profound and rapid reform of the national health system based on the principles of sustainability, resilience, security and health sovereignty," he said.

The Moroccan diplomat noted, in this regard, that HM the King has launched a set of initiatives touching on many fundamental issues for the recovery of the economy and the strengthening of the resilience of the national and continental health system.

These initiatives include the launch of a recovery plan worth 12 billion dollars, equivalent to 11% of the domestic product of the Kingdom, in addition to the creation of the Mohammed VI Fund for investment, as a locomotive to boost investment and contribute to economic recovery in a context of global crisis.

They also include the launch of a workshop for the generalization of social protection and the consolidation of its various systems into a unified system including the entire population, as well as the establishment of the first national project for the manufacture and production of anti-epidemic vaccines as a proactive measure to meet all national and African needs, he added.

In the same vein, the diplomat said that the Kingdom hosted the first African Conference on Health Risk Reduction, placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which recommended the development of a Pan-African Charter for Health Risk Reduction and the creation of an independent continental health security fund.

"The Kingdom of Morocco is honored to be a partner in the negotiation process of the United Nations General Assembly on the political declaration of the high-level international meeting on the prevention, preparedness and control of epidemics," he added, referring to the role of the Kingdom in the drafting of the political declaration on this subject, which will be adopted at the level of Heads of State and Government, during the high-level week of the 78th session of the General Assembly, on September 20.

MAP:02 March 2023