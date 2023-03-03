Rome: Former Italian Minister Praises Morocco's Commitment to Peace in the Region

MOROCCO, March 3 - The former Italian Minister of International Cooperation and Integration and one of the founders of the Sant'Egidio community, Andrea Riccardi, hailed, Thursday in Rome, Morocco's commitment to promoting peace and tolerance in the region, which faces several threats.

Riccardi, who met with Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, on a working visit to Rome, highlighted the actions of the institution of the Commandery of the Faithful, which advocates the values of moderation and tolerance, saying that Morocco is a "leading actor in the fight against radicalization in Africa".

The former Italian official also stressed the dynamics that Morocco is experiencing in all areas, especially that of human rights.

For his part, Abdellatif Ouahbi emphasized the various advances made by Morocco in the field of justice and human rights, outlining the different reforms carried out by the Kingdom, particularly in the field of women's and children's rights.

He also stressed the tireless efforts of Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to enshrine democracy and promote human rights.

Ouahbi also highlighted the pioneering role of the Kingdom in the Mediterranean region, noting that Morocco "rises today as a regional model, thanks to the various reforms and projects implemented at the political and economic level and in terms of human rights”.

The two parties also discussed the positive process followed by Morocco regarding the death penalty, noting the key role of the royal pardon in restoring the balance of the policy of punishment, as well as in the restriction of the number of convicts.

Ouahbi, on a working visit to Rome, took part Wednesday in the 13th edition of the International Congress of Ministers of Justice, organized at the initiative of the community Sant 'Egidio in the Vatican, under the theme of the death penalty.

MAP: 02 March 2023