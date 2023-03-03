Gov't Head Holds Talks with European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy

MOROCCO, March 3 - The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, held talks, Thursday in Rabat, with the European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy, Oliver Varhelyi, who is on a working visit to Morocco.

This visit, the second in less than a year, reflects the interest of the European Commission in the Kingdom, as a strategic partner, said a statement by the department of the Head of Government

On this occasion, the Head of Government and the European official welcomed the dynamics that marked the relations between Morocco and the European Commission over the past three years, which led to the signing of a series of agreements that fall within the framework of the recommendations of the New Development Model of the Kingdom and meet the priorities set by HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, implemented by the government, especially in the areas of social protection, mobilization of water resources, and development of agriculture, said the statement.

These talks attended by the Ambassador of the European Union to Morocco, Patricia Llombart, also reviewed various aspects of the multi-sectoral partnership between the two parties, in light of existing opportunities for accelerating and strengthening economic and trade exchanges, according to the same source.

MAP: 02 March 2023