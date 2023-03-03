Global Fertilizer Additives Market Is Anticipated to Rise to Over USD 4.1 billion by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% | Industry Share by Agriculture Sector

New York, NY, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Fertilizer Additives Market By Function (Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobic Agents, Anti-Dusting Agents, Anti-Caking Agents, Slow Release Coatings, And Others), By End-Product (Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Sulphate, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fertilizer Additives Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What are Fertilizer Additives? How big is the Fertilizer Additives Industry?

Fertilizer Additives Report Coverage & Overview:

Fertilizers are materials, either natural or made in a lab, that are put on the soil or on the plant's tissues to give the plants the nutrients they need to grow. Fertilizer additives are utilized in agricultural fields to accomplish the goals of improving the quality of the soil as well as the fertilizers and ensuring stability. They prevent the shipping container from corroding and keep the soil's nutrients, such as potassium, nitrogen, sulphur, and phosphorus.

In addition to that, they impart anti-caking and anti-foaming qualities to the fertilizer. The foam may cause significant difficulties for the surface coatings. It's possible that fertilizers are to blame for the poor uptake of nutrients by the soil and the plants, which in turn lowers the fertility of the soil and impedes the growth of the plants. There are a few chemical equations that, when combined, can prevent the formation of foam. Because caking is more likely to occur in materials that are powdered or granulated, only a limited number of fertilizers are offered in these forms. This lack of availability results in a loss of product. Anti-caking chemicals are employed so that unpleasant scenarios like these can be avoided. These compounds also make consumption, packaging, and transportation much simpler. These fertilizer additives are either incorporated into the manufacturing process of the fertilizers themselves or mixed in with the fertilizer before it is applied to the crop.

Global Fertilizer Additives Market: Growth Dynamics

Corrosion is the process of material deterioration that results from a substance's coming into chemical contact with its environment. Corrosion has a wide range of impacts that can manifest in a variety of ways. They have the potential to have an effect on a person's digestive system, respiratory system, eyes, and skin; however, they also have the potential to have a significant adverse effect on the equipment's or building's ability to operate safely, dependably, and efficiently. Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), for instance, is particularly corrosive to agricultural application equipment and, if not adequately treated, can boost maintenance costs and result in unanticipated equipment failures for product storage and transport. In the agricultural chemical business, corrosion inhibitors are carefully formulated to address the possibility for corrosion throughout the production, storage, and transportation processes. These inhibitors include corrosion inhibitors as part of their formulation. Because of this, there is a strong demand in the agricultural sector, which has a large positive impact on the industry that manufactures fertilizer additives.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Clariant, Solvay, Calnetix Technologies, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd, KAO Corporation, Tolsa Group, ChemSol LLC, Chemipol, Forbon Application, Calnetix Technologies LLC, Michelman, British Sulphur, Cameron Chemicals, Lignotechagro, Europiren B.V, Golden Grain Group Limited, Rock Chemie Co, Volant Chem, Saudi Specialty Ind. and Chemical Co. Ltd. among others Key Segment By Function, By End-product, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Fertilizer Additives Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fertilizer additives industry is segmented based on function, end-product, and region.

On the basis functions, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobic agents, anti-dusting agents, anti-caking agents, slow-release coatings, and other products make up different segments of the global market. Anti-caking agents accounted for the biggest revenue share in 2022, and it is anticipated that they will continue to demonstrate their supremacy throughout the projection period. The vast majority of fertilizers have a propensity to clump together when they are being stored, and if they are not free-flowing, the distribution of the fertilizer will be inconsistent when it is being administered in the field. The value of fertilizer may decrease as a result of these conditions, and in some cases, the substance may even suffer damage.

In extremely unusual circumstances, they may potentially endanger the workers who are employed in the sector. Raising the amount of anti-caking chemicals in fertilizer can improve the marketability of the product, boost workplace safety, protect equipment, reduce the cost of transportation and handling, make it easier to comply with laws, and cut down on airborne dust. Also, a provider who is able to introduce a fertilizer product with the appropriate treatment will enhance market value while simultaneously lowering the possibility of quality issues. As a result, it is anticipated that the demand for anti-caking agents will have a direct positive impact on the market for fertilizer additives.

Based on the end product, The market for fertilizer additives on a global scale can be broken down into urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium phosphate, and ammonium sulphate, as well as other categories. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the urea sector would have the majority share of the market. Urea is by far the most used form of nitrogenous fertilizer, and it is also one of the most accessible and straightforward to manufacture.

It is expected that countries like India and Brazil, which are still developing, will need more urea. Because it has a high percentage of nitrogen, many farmers opt to use it rather than other options. In addition to this, it is utilized to a large extent by farmers and can be bought or sold without restriction, particularly in the economically booming Asia-Pacific region. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the ammonium nitrate segment will rise at a CAGR that is higher than any other over the projection period. Due to the fact that it contains both nitrate and ammonia, ammonium nitrate is considered one of the most important sources of nitrogen.

The fact that it is less expensive than other nitrogenous products and has a higher nutritional value has contributed to the rise in demand for it among agriculturalists. The use of this nitrogenous product is second only to that of urea, and it is the more common of the two. The use of ammonium nitrate has gone through the roof in South America and the Asia-Pacific region, which both have developing economies that are likely to be sensitive to price changes. Ammonium nitrate is becoming more popular for a number of reasons, such as its low price and high amount of nitrogen and ammonium.

The global Fertilizer Additives market is segmented as follows:

By Function

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobic Agents

Anti-dusting Agents

Anti-caking Agents

Slow Release Coatings

Others

By End-product

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Phosphate

Ammonium Sulphate

Others

Browse the full "Fertilizer Additives Market By Function (Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobic Agents, Anti-Dusting Agents, Anti-Caking Agents, Slow Release Coatings, And Others), By End-Product (Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Sulphate, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fertilizer-additives-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fertilizer Additives market include -

Clariant

Solvay

Calnetix Technologies

Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd

KAO Corporation

Tolsa Group

ChemSol LLC

Chemipol

Forbon Application

Calnetix Technologies LLC

Michelman

British Sulphur

Cameron Chemicals

Lignotechagro

Europiren B.V

Golden Grain Group Limited

Rock Chemie Co

Volant Chem

Saudi Specialty Ind.

Chemical Co. Ltd

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Fertilizer Additives market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Fertilizer Additives market size was valued at around US$ 3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030.

The global fertilizer additives industry is expanding and is anticipated to continue to grow over the next few years as a result of the expanding demand for fertilizer additives in the agriculture sector. It aids in preventing the loss of important chemicals throughout the production process, such as potassium, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.

Based on function, the anti-caking agents segment held the largest revenue share in 2022.

Based on the end product, the urea segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Fertilizer Additives industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Fertilizer Additives Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Fertilizer Additives Industry?

What segments does the Fertilizer Additives Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fertilizer Additives Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Function, by Application, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Throughout the time period covered by this research, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will hold the largest share of the fertilizer additives market. It is projected that throughout the length of the projection, the expansion of the agriculture sector in developing nations such as China and India will raise the demand for additives. Agriculture, which is considered a primary industry, has a key role in determining the Gross Domestic Product of the nations that are located in this region, including China and India. For example, the Indian agriculture sector is projected to increase to a value of 24 billion US dollars by the year 2025, as reported by Inc42.

The food and grocery market in India is the sixth largest in the world, and the retail sector accounts for 70 percent of the industry's overall revenue. According to the First Advance Estimates for the Financial Year 2022–23, it is estimated that the nation's total foodgrain output will be 149.92 million metric tonnes (Kharif alone). In addition, because the amount of land available for agricultural purposes is decreasing as a consequence of increased population, farmers are under a greater amount of stress and have fewer options for the land. Because of these factors, there is a greater demand for fertilizers, which has led to an expansion of the market for additives.

Over the past few years, China has made a number of technological improvements and found new ways to do things in the agricultural sector. Due to China's fast population growth over the past 20 years, the total amount of farmable land in the country has decreased by a large amount. Because of this factor, there has been a rise in demand for fertilizers, which has resulted in an expansion of the market for additives. More than one-fourth of the market for additives in 2019 was accounted for by China, which is located in the Asia Pacific region.

During the time period covered by the projection, North America is expected to have the biggest market share. The market for fertilizer additives in North America is mostly controlled by the United States of America. The previous year, the types of fertilizers that were utilised here the most were ammonium nitrate and urea. The governments in the region have recently placed an increased emphasis on crop management planning, which will almost certainly have a positive impact on the market for fertilizer additives in the years to come.

The United States of America is not only the world's greatest producer and exporter of phosphorus, but it is also the dominant player in the market for fertilizer additives in North America. The need for fertilizers across the country has significantly increased, which has led to an increase in the demand for fertilizer additives. Anti-caking chemicals were the most commonly used fertilizer additions in the United States because of the broad temperature range that was experienced during storage. As a result, fueling the growth of the market in the region throughout the course of the forecast period

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2020, BASF introduced 'Limus Clear,' a novel urease inhibitor that may be used with liquid fertilizer (UAN) to reduce nitrogen losses and maintain optimal nitrogen availability for the crop.

In January 2021, a company in Pennsylvania named Phospholutions secured USD 10.3 million in investment from VC investors for its Series A round. RhizoSorb, a product of Phospholutions, is a fertilizer addition that may be used in conjunction with phosphate fertilizers or added to them during production.

In September 2022, Nouryon agreed to acquire ADOB Fertilizers, a prominent producer of chelated micronutrients, foliars, and other specialty fertilizers. The acquisition will allow Nouryon to extend its product line and enhance its offers to crop nutrition clients.

In October 2022, OCP Group, a pioneer in phosphate-based plant and animal nutrition products, signed a legally binding agreement that provides for it to initially purchase 50% of Global Feed S.L. from Fertinagro Biotech S.L., a significant Spanish fertilizer manufacturer.

